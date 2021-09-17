Michaela Coel’s first book, “Misfits: A Personal Manifesto,” is an emotional dive into her experiences of racism and sexism as a Black British woman. 

Details
IN Books

michaela 06682

After the success of her HBO TV series I May Destroy You, which explored issues of sexual assault, consent, and their intersection with race, British actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel is continuing her work on these very important topics. This past September 7th she released her first book, Misfits: A Personal Manifesto. From her experience with racism at a very young age to the traumas of sexual assault, Misfits is a touching look at Michaela Coel’s life and work as a “misfist”. 

Shiny purple and orange moths cover the inside of the hardover. The small nocturnal insect doesn’t seem to have much to do with the British actress, but as the introduction begins, she explains that the widely hated bug is nothing less than a metaphor for her own identity: a being who doesn’t fit in society. “My friends were all misfits: a huge gang of commercially unattractive, beautiful misfits,” she writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the book covers most of her life, from the age of seven to present day, the narration begins at the 2018 MacTaggart Lecture, which she was invited to give at the Edinburgh TV  Festival. Coel was the fifth woman, and only the first Black woman, to be given this honor. “At the time [I was invited], I’d never heard of the MacTaggart Lecture. Then again, back then I’d also never heard of Depeche Mode or Sarajevo,” she quips.  For the most part, this book is a transcription of that almost hour-long lecture, with the addition of an Introduction and Epilogue, which includes the moth metaphor. 

If you’ve watched I May Destroy You, the scene of Coel standing at a podium in front of an esteemed audience might remind you of a key point in the series where her character does the same, using the opportunity to call out a colleague as a rapist. And, indeed, her lecture has strong parallels to that scene—although it also includes more about her experiences of racism along with those of sexual assault.  

In the speech, Coel explains how, as a student at a Catholic Elementary School for girls, she learned the intricacies of young girls' relationships where gossiping and webpages were at the center of everything. At 23 she was the first Black girl in five years to be accepted at her drama school. Along with those experiences, she relates the long and sinuous road that it was to write and then produce her first play, Chewing Gum Dreams, which was then adapted as a 2-season TV series. Her experience on set was the same as while attending drama school: marred by racist incidents and  sexism.  Right after winning a British Academy Television Award for her performance on Chewing Gum, a producer introduced himself at the after-party, exclaiming, “Do you know how much I want to fuck you right now ?” She also reveals that, later on, she was the victim of sexual assault while suffering from a total black out during a night out with friends. (It was this experience that formed the basis of I May Destroy You.)

ADVERTISEMENT

At only 102 pages, the book can be read in an afternoon, and isn’t very different from her keynote. For those who prefer watching to reading, it might be beneficial to go directly to the Youtube video. In the book’s Epilogue, however, Coel has a chance to reflect on the reverberations of giving her brave speech. “I learned that staying silent for fear of losing safety doesn’t compare to the feeling of safety I found within myself from choosing to be fearless to question the house, to question the very identity of the house and from choosing to question myself.” By interrogating her own place within society,  drawing from her past experiences both as a young Black girl in a predominantly white neighborhood, and as an award-winning actress and screenwriter in a world lead by straight white males, she came to understand that the one most impacted by all that was herself, and that she would never reach real comfort as long as she wasn’t honest with herself. 

 

Photo by Jeaneen Lund

 

Valentine Fabre is a Fashion Journalism student currently based in London. 
Tags: Michaela Coel , Misfits , memoir , 'I may destroy you , ' Racism , Sexual Assault , Book Review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Xi Jinping d7ced

China to "Put an End to Sissy Men" With Ban on Effeminate Men on TV

deon black Nk9cKcFXkN4 unsplash 20ad2

Can "Mindful Masturbation" Help You Heal From Rape and Sexual Trauma?

Britney Spears

Oh Baby, Baby: Britney Spears Engaged to Long-Time Love Sam Aghari Amid Conservatorship Battle

aborto 43552

"Mi cuerpo, mi opcion": Mexico supports the decriminalization of abortion in Supreme Court vote

BustThanksgiving Peloquin 5109 49cea

Wheat Smarts: Classic T-Day Dishes Go Gluten Free

Tarana1Final 740c9

Hashing It Out: #MeToo Trailblazer Tarana Burke Opens Up About Her Message of Solidarity and Writing Her Remarkable New Memoir, Unbound

1599px Lady Gaga ArtRave San Diego 14519108897 15114

Just Dance: Lady Gaga’s New Dawn of Chromatica Remix Album Includes Tons of Innovative Features

640px Oudejaarsshow van Josephine Baker in Carre opgenomen Bestanddeelnr 917 2771 ccc61

Josephine Baker, First Black Superstar of the Silver Screen, Makes Her Criterion Channel Debut In Featured Collection

HappyHour 348d4

Three Slow Burn Novels For the Fall: A Fictional Account of 12 Century Poet Marie de France, a murder-mystery, and Happy Hour, a Debut Novel about 2 Young Women Navigating a Hot NYC Summer

agnes woodward 07ce2

Skirting the Issue: Indigenous designer Agnes Woodward is raising awareness with her garments

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sat Dec 04
View Full Calendar