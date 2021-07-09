Loneliness Is As American As Apple Pie In Kristen Radtke's Graphic Novel "Seek You": BUST Review

Details
IN Books

BUST Seek You af529
Kristen Radtke is a narrator as unflinching and bold as readers should be before approaching this graphic novel. Seek You demonstrates how loneliness is an experience that’s both universal and achingly unique—which is why it shouldn’t scare or embarrass us. The artwork is both dramatic and sparse, allowing readers to float along without getting lost in the big picture. This is a story about “we,” not “me.”

For lovers of creative nonfiction, this title has the rare ability to interweave facts with personal anecdotes in such a way that one cannot help but feel a little less alone. Examining loneliness through an American lens, Radtke illuminates how truly American it is to be lonely, from the female love interest surrounded by take-out containers and cats to the lone cowboy too cool for silly feelings like love, or empathy. Loneliness is as American as apple pie, yet merely mentioning it is a social taboo. Who would ever admit to being lonely? Radtke makes loneliness an exercise in being together in our unique aloneness, instead of becoming isolated within it. 

By Brianne Kane

ADVERTISEMENT

SEEK YOU: A Journey Through American Loneliness
By Kristen Radtke
(Pantheon)

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Krys Malcolm Belc's Memoir "The Natural Mother of the Child" Challenges Preconceived Notions In Its Exploration Of Nonbinary Parenthood

TV Writer Danielle Henderson Gets Personal In Her New Memoir, "The Ugly Cry": BUST Interview

Zakiya Dalila Harris' Slow Burn Thriller "The Other Black Girl" Is An Indictment Of The Publishing Industry's Overwhelming Whiteness: BUST Review

Natalie Frate is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Sociology and Anthropology and SOAS, University of London with an MA in Comparative Literature. She is currently pursuing a degree in Experimental Humanities at NYU and waiting out the pandemic in her hometown, Cleveland, OH. She enjoys reading books, wearing clothes, and eating food with her friends. Follow her on Instagram @natalieroseindigo
Tags: Seek You , Kristen Radtke , graphic novel , loneliness

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS 6dbc4

Trending on BUST

KCFH 100 JW 1110 0254 RT 785dc

Kevin Can F**k Himself Flips The Script on Misogynistic Sitcom Tropes: A Review

Nikole Hannah Jones 42609599084 c33b8

#Bye, Felicia. Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC's Last Minute Offer of Tenure, Joining the Faculty of Howard University Instead.

intimacy piece 157c8

The Intimacy Coordinator Behind "Normal People," "I May Destroy You," And More, Reveals Her Secrets For Creating Hot On-Screen Sex Scenes

C1103754 3A1F 4E30 B6C1 899E9E72C721 6d77e

“My Life is Not Your Porn,” South Korean Women Say, as Digital Sex Crimes Rise

savedbyasong 287fd

'Saved by a Song' is Mary Gauthier’s Memoir, and a treatise on making art: Book Review

queen of swords 1a661

This Queen of Swords Tarot Card Playlist Is Perfect For Daydreaming And Getting Lost In Your Head

BUST Kataluna Enriquez f84f5

A Fitting Finale To Pride Month: Kataluna Enriquez Becomes First Openly Transgender Miss USA Contestant After Being Crowned Miss Nevada

BUST Island Queen 73a2e

Vanessa Riley's Historical Novel "Island Queen" Focuses On The Journey, Not The Destination Of Dorothy "Doll" Kirwin Thomas: BUST Review

BUST Seek You af529

Loneliness Is As American As Apple Pie In Kristen Radtke's Graphic Novel "Seek You": BUST Review

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar