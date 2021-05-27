Author Roxane Gay Amplifies Underrepresented Voices With Her New Publishing Imprint Roxane Gay Books

Writer, editor, educator, and social commentator Roxane Gay is really shaking things up in the world of publishing. With notable works such as Bad Feminist, Hunger: A Memoir Of (My) Body, and An Untamed State, Gay has become widely acknowledged as one of the most remarkable thought leaders and changemakers of our time.

Her recent big announcement that she’ll be heading her very own publishing imprint is a very powerful indication that Roxane Gay is here to stay, and more importantly, that she’s highly invested in using her platform to amplify the voices of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The New York Times, Roxane Gay Books will operate in partnership with Grove Atlantic—a company Gay has maintained a working relationship with since 2014—to publish three titles a year. The selected material will center underrepresented voices, and must classify as fiction, non-fiction, or memoir. Submissions both agented and unagented will be temporarily accepted, depending on the volume of manuscript pitches. The first call for submissions will go out this summer.

I am excited to share that I am starting a publishing imprint, Roxane Gay Books in partnership with @groveatlantic and my amazing editor @amy_hundley https://t.co/cnTJBtz9Xr pic.twitter.com/t8vzM1FPil — roxane gay (@rgay) May 26, 2021

Gay will oversee the selection process, while working alongside Grove’s executive editor Amy Hundley. “She’s really interested in queer voices, she’s really interested in feminist voices, she’s really interested in voices on body size,” said Hudley, “all kinds of different conversations that are really exciting right now, and I think are the future.” The acclaimed author has also announced a one-year fellowship opportunity for a lucky candidate who will work closely with Gay and the team at Grove for a more hands-on learning experience about the publishing industry.

The news of Gay’s imprint is especially important for new and upcoming writers who’ve had no luck breaking into the largely white, male-dominated world of publishing. Get ready to bust out that manuscript you’ve been hesitant about sharing with anyone, and prepare to shoot your shot with Roxane Gay Books; she wants to hear your story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are so many barriers and so many gates,” Gay remarked. “Let’s take them down.”

Top Image: Screenshot From MasterClass' ""Roxane Gay Teaches Writing For Social Change" Official Trailer

More from BUST

Roxane Gay Talks Fat Liberation, Puppy Parenthood, And Teaching Her Own MasterClass On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast!

12 Books By Black Women Authors To Add To Your To-Read List

Noname Is Making Headlines With Her Newest Book Club Announcement

Jamilah Horton is a graduate of Wellesley College with a B.A. in Cinema & Media Studies and Africana Studies. She lives in Harlem, NYC and enjoys watching and critiquing the latest films and television shows, especially those that center Black women and femmes. Subscribe to her YouTube channel That's A Wrap TV for more!