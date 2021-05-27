Author Roxane Gay Amplifies Underrepresented Voices With Her New Publishing Imprint Roxane Gay Books

Details
IN Books

Screen Shot 2021 05 27 at 4.12.27 PM a01cf

Writer, editor, educator, and social commentator Roxane Gay is really shaking things up in the world of publishing. With notable works such as Bad Feminist, Hunger: A Memoir Of (My) Body, and An Untamed State, Gay has become widely acknowledged as one of the most remarkable thought leaders and changemakers of our time.

Her recent big announcement that she’ll be heading her very own publishing imprint is a very powerful indication that Roxane Gay is here to stay, and more importantly, that she’s highly invested in using her platform to amplify the voices of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The New York Times, Roxane Gay Books will operate in partnership with Grove Atlantic—a company Gay has maintained a working relationship with since 2014—to publish three titles a year. The selected material will center underrepresented voices, and must classify as fiction, non-fiction, or memoir. Submissions both agented and unagented will be temporarily accepted, depending on the volume of manuscript pitches. The first call for submissions will go out this summer.

 

Gay will oversee the selection process, while working alongside Grove’s executive editor Amy Hundley. “She’s really interested in queer voices, she’s really interested in feminist voices, she’s really interested in voices on body size,” said Hudley, “all kinds of different conversations that are really exciting right now, and I think are the future.” The acclaimed author has also announced a one-year fellowship opportunity for a lucky candidate who will work closely with Gay and the team at Grove for a more hands-on learning experience about the publishing industry.

The news of Gay’s imprint is especially important for new and upcoming writers who’ve had no luck breaking into the largely white, male-dominated world of publishing. Get ready to bust out that manuscript you’ve been hesitant about sharing with anyone, and prepare to shoot your shot with Roxane Gay Books; she wants to hear your story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are so many barriers and so many gates,” Gay remarked. “Let’s take them down.” 

Top Image: Screenshot From MasterClass' ""Roxane Gay Teaches Writing For Social Change" Official Trailer

More from BUST

Roxane Gay Talks Fat Liberation, Puppy Parenthood, And Teaching Her Own MasterClass On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast!

12 Books By Black Women Authors To Add To Your To-Read List

Noname Is Making Headlines With Her Newest Book Club Announcement

Jamilah Horton is a graduate of Wellesley College with a B.A. in Cinema & Media Studies and Africana Studies. She lives in Harlem, NYC and enjoys watching and critiquing the latest films and television shows, especially those that center Black women and femmes. Subscribe to her YouTube channel That's A Wrap TV for more! 
Tags: Roxane Gay , Roxane Gay Books , Publishing , Imprint , Underrepresented Stories , Bad Feminist , Hunger: A Memoir Of (My) Body , An Untamed State , Grove Atlantic , Amy Hundley

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Nikole Hannah Jones 98719 95244

After Appointing Nikole Hannah-Jones, Conservative UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Denies Knight Chair Tenure for the First Time Since 1980 for One Reason: “Politics”

Demi Lovato 2 2013 652dc

Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary: "This Has Come After A Lot Of Healing And Self-Reflective Work"

Lady Gaga YouTube Still aced2

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Sexual Assault And Mental Health In Oprah and Prince Harry's New Show

Copy of MG 39682 85c13

CEO and Poet Kanchan Singh Illustrates The Ugly Truth Behind Healing From Trauma In Her Newest Book "Dear Me, I Love You": BUST Interview

Wren Wilder c5a41

Music Video Premiere: Wren Wilder's New Video For Her Song "Egyptian Cotton" Is Pop Perfection

timothy l brock r6X xFcASk unsplash 7aa57

In Honor of Mental Health Action Day, Here Are 8 Mental Health Organizations to Know and Support

Pro choice demonstration about Whole Womans Health v. Hellerstedt in front of SCOTUS 28 d06ee

Texas is Using Private Citizens to Enforce Its New Unprecedented "Heartbeat Bill" That Can Ban Abortions As Early As Six Weeks

magic 3 c0f88

Singer-Songwriter and DJ Anabel Englund Speaks On The Making of Her Deluxxe Album, Messing With Magic: BUST Interview

SImone Biles fb431

Simone Biles Continues Absolute Dominance, Makes History Yet Again In Recent Competition

revival c54c3

Monica West Puts the Women of Baptist Churches at the Center of Her Narrative In This Story of Magical Realism

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar