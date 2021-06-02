Casey McQuinston Puts Modern Queer Love In The Spotlight With Her Newest Novel, "One Last Stop"

Details
IN Books

onelaststop 5f065

August doesn’t believe in magic or time travel. She doesn’t even believe in love at first sight—that is, until she meets Jane, a kind-hearted, magnetic girl who takes the same subway every day. But as August learns more about her enigmatic crush, she realizes that Jane is actually displaced from the 1970s, trapped on the Q train, and unsure how any of this happened. It’s up to August to help figure out how Jane got stuck in time, while keeping her feelings at bay. Much like Red, White, and Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston’s bestselling debut, One Last Stop contains a million little love stories beyond its central romance. It’s about friends, roommates, found families, queer communities, and one prickly heroine’s slow-burning romance with her new city and her own future.

One Last Stop 
By Casey McQuinston
(St.Martin's)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Lydia Wang

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

ADVERTISEMENT

More From BUST 

Monica West Puts the Women of Baptist Churches at the Center of Her Narrative In This Story of Magical Realism

5 Righteous Reading Recommendations From Olaronke Akinmowo Of The Free Black Women's Library

8 New, Inclusive YA Rom-Coms You'll Fall For This Spring

Tags: One Last Stop , Casey McQuinston , novel , queer , romance

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

unnamed faf6d

The Linda Lindas Just Scored A Record Deal After Performing Their Viral Song “Racist, Sexist Boy”

emily kinney credit davy green 1 6cabb

Actress and Singer-Songwriter Emily Kinney Gets In Touch With Her Spirituality In Her Newest Music Video: BUST Premiere

IMG 9091 1 18274

Content Creator Kaiti Yoo Reflects on Her Online Journey So Far And Working On Building A Healthy Relationship With The Internet: BUST Interview

deon black E dOWPraAv0 unsplash 1d05c

Happy Masturbation Month! Here Are 6 Books For Your Reading Pleasure

unnamed 22 3ba63

True Crime & Makeup YouTuber Bailey Sarian Is Launching A New Podcast On Spotify Called "Dark History"

Screen Shot 2021 05 27 at 4.12.27 PM a01cf

Author Roxane Gay Amplifies Underrepresented Voices With Her New Publishing Imprint Roxane Gay Books

unnamed 20 9846d

"Ahead of the Curve" Is A Must-See Documentary About Franco Stevens and The Birth of Her Popular Lesbian Magazine

Screen Shot 2021 05 27 at 11.22.03 AM 08c30

Comedian Skye Townsend Discusses Her Big Break Starring In Season 2 Of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" And More: BUST Interview

49837299676 ac35867a57 o d0481

Naomi Osaka Announces That She Won't Be Doing Press At French Open For Mental Health Reasons

BUST Modern Love 6ab72

David Bowie Cover Album 'Modern Love' Is A Melancholic Tribute To The Late Musician: BUST Review

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar