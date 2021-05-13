Are You A Bibliophile Looking For A Fun, Book-Loving Online Community? Check Out These 10 Cool BookTubers!

Details
IN Books

onyx pages 1 d1b1b

BookTube is a growing community within the greater YouTube world that's home to a number of people who produce incredible content all about books. BookTubers usually create videos reviewing and discussing books from a variety of genres, including adult fiction, YA, fantasy, sci-fi, and more. If you're looking for a fun, diverse community of book lovers, then check out the following 10 BookTubers and their creative content below!

1. Adri from @perpetualpages

Adri is a queer, trans, and nonbinary Mexican-American who reads diversely and has great recommendations. They describe themselves as “a fierce advocate for queer representation, intersectionality, feminism, and boosting all marginalized voices,” which is reflected in their book reviews and recommendations.


2. Marines from @mynameismarines

ADVERTISEMENT

Marines is a great critical reviewer, with really thoughtful and in-depth commentary into why she did or did not like something. She reads a wide variety of genres, mostly fiction. She also runs the podcast, snarksquad, along with Nicole Sweeney.


3. Angela from @Literature Science Alliance



Angela reads and reviews mostly Adult Fantasy and Sci-fi. As a biophysics PhD student, she provides a really unique perspective to a popular genre, particularly in her Science Behind the Magic videos, where she explains the possible scientific basis of the magic you read about in sci-fi and fantasy books.


4. Mara from @bookslikewhoa



Mara reads A LOT of books -- like, 300 or more books a year. She reads across all genres and “believes that all books deserve to be taken seriously on their own terms.” Besides book reviews and recommendations, her videos feature some really thoughtful discussions on issues and happenings in the book community.


5. Jesse from @Bowties & Books



Jesse’s booktube channel features truly unique approaches to book reviews that include skits, trips, interactive videos, and even fashion, as well as more traditional formats. They read a diverse range of books, and offer a lot of content when it comes to Black authors. They also run the Blackathon readathon every February!


6. Jocelyn from @yogi with a book



Jocelyn is a Cuban-American booktuber who reads a diverse selection of (mostly) speculative adult and YA fiction. She has great reviews and recommendations, particularly for Latinx reads. She also helps host the Latinx book club and Latinx-a-Thon.


7. Elle from @Elliot Brooks



Elle is a pretty popular booktuber who reads and reviews mostly adult and YA Science Fiction and Fantasy novels. She also runs worldhoppers, where all the money from ads and merchandise goes towards charity!


8. Njeri from @ONYX Pages



Fans of Octavia Butler, this one’s for you! Njeri is a great booktuber to follow if you’re interested in Afrofuturism, and she reads a broad range of genres within this movement. She has really great, in-depth analyses of the books she reads, even coming up with her own rating system! She also runs a book club along with her videos that you can check out here.


9. Jess from @Jess Owens



In addition to her videos of book reviews, recommendations, and upcoming releases, Jess keeps everyone up to date on the goings-on in the book community with the aptly named series, Book CommuniTEA. The average reader probably doesn’t know all the drama behind their favorite author or book, but Jess is here to keep them informed! Also prominently featured in her videos is a very cute French bulldog named Nigel.


10. Cindy from @withcindy


Cindy’s booktube channel started out as books only, but now encompasses much, much more. She still has a ton of book content but her channel has branched out to include series like Watch With Cindy, where she reviews movies and tv shows; Travel With Cindy, where she documents her travels; and Write With Cindy, where she brings viewers along on her writing journey. Regardless of the topic, her commentary is both hilarious and insightful. She also runs the Asian readathon in May!

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Top photo: screenshot of Onyx Pages / YouTube

More from BUST

8 New, Inclusive YA Rom-Coms You'll Fall For This Spring

Need A Break From Reality? Escape With These 11 YA Fantasy Books

The Women's Prize Excludes Akwaeke Emezi With Transphobic Requirements

Natalie Frate is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Sociology and Anthropology and SOAS, University of London with an MA in Comparative Literature. She is currently pursuing a degree in Experimental Humanities at NYU and waiting out the pandemic in her hometown, Cleveland, OH. She enjoys reading books, wearing clothes, and eating food with her friends. Follow her on Instagram @natalieroseindigo
Tags: BookTube , YouTube , Literature Science Alliance , ONYX Pages , Bowties & Books , Jess Owens , Elliot Brooks , book community , science fiction , fantasy , YA , books

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 05 07 at 1.41.32 PM d48f2

Willow Smith Takes Over Her Mom's Rock Band Wicked Wisdom As A Mother's Day Surprise

nile intro 5e112

Khadijah Robinson's 'The Nile List' Is the Easiest Way to Discover and Support Black-Owned Brands

32331090616 9578499251 b 11643

Boob Tube: Celebrating Five TV Moms We Love For Mother's Day

IphigeniaMurphy 640 copy d77b8

Sometimes you have to get lost to get found. Get lost in 'Iphigenia Murphy'

FreeBlackMamas efa1e

This Mother's Day, Honor Mamas Everywhere By Supporting The National Bail Out

Screen Shot 2021 05 07 at 5.49.57 PM dc7f7

Assuage Any Leftover Mother's Day Feels With Shantrelle P. Lewis' New Documentary "In Our Mother's Gardens"

Screen Shot 2021 05 11 at 4.25.31 PM 66ef1

Ava DuVernay And Shonda Rhimes Among The First To Support NBC's Cancellation Of The Golden Globe Awards

Building of Islamic Cultural Center of New York ca755

CUNY Students Demand University Observe Major Muslim Holiday Eid Al-Fitr

books dc02e

In Honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Read These 10 New and Upcoming Works By AAPI Authors

F646BD99 37EF 4BA1 99AD 8DD2ED521B11 2a49d

Content Creator And Live Streamer latinKatt Speaks On Finishing Medical School, Hosting A Podcast On Twitch, And More: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Art in Odd Places NYC
Fri May 14 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Art in Odd Places NYC
Sat May 15 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Art in Odd Places NYC
Sun May 16 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
View Full Calendar