5 Righteous Reading Recommendations From Olaronke Akinmowo Of The Free Black Women's Library

Details
IN Books

books opener 95570

Olaronke Akinmowo, an interdisciplinary artist based in N.Y.C., started The Free Black Women’s Library in 2015 to foster community by encouraging readers to take from and add to her growing collection of books by Black women writers. The FBWL has grown since then into a social art project that includes over 1000 titles, traveling interactive installations, and free monthly gatherings. Here, Akinmowo shares five reading recommendations for books that celebrate the broad spectrum of Black womanhood.

library 11915Olaronke Akinmowo [far left] with visitors to an outdoor FBWL tent

ADVERTISEMENT

blackfutures a433a

Black Futures edited by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham

This engaging and pivotal text features Black artists, writers, scholars, teachers, cultural workers, and community activists speaking plainly on how they are shaping a world that is safer and more radical for themselves and others. It is a totem in honor of the dreams and visions of the Black creative mind—a balm and a blessing for present and future creatives.

Secret Lives Of Church Ladies c31f9

The Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw

This debut short-story collection gives insight into the lives of women from four different generations as they confront how the church has stifled their lives. Though all are placed in a different time, space, and class, each is focused on and driven by her own pleasure. It is deeply refreshing to see Black women being painted in this way, and to experience the world through their eyes.

Zami A New Spelling Of My Name e6480

Zami: A New Spelling Of My Name: A Biomythography by Audre Lorde

ADVERTISEMENT

In this classic memoir, iconic, self-defined Black feminist lesbian poet Audre Lorde created a new literary genre by combining history, biography, and myth to tell the story of her young life. She is a world traveler, rule breaker, and risk taker. Lorde portrays herself as the hero of the epic adventure that is her life and it’s quite magnificent and inspiring.

Stars And The Blackness Between ThemThe 4c419

The Stars And The Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus
This YA novel is one the deepest, most tender love stories I have ever read. It’s about two Black teen girls who find home and safety in each other, and it captures the nuances of the Black diaspora while telling a queer story devoid of stereotypical extreme violence or pathology. I am so happy this book exists, since positive representation for queer BIPOC readers is sorely lacking.

Thick 0b3c0

Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom

This award-winning essay collection is smart, witty, insightful, and should be used as a refer- ence in research papers on politics, society, and culture. Author Tressie McMillan Cottom tackles the intersections of race and gender and pushes readers to develop a deeper understanding of the complications of Black womanhood. She does not pander or minimize, but instead delivers straight facts about Black women’s experiences. It’s pure genius.

By Nina Karina

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

More from BUST

In Honor Of AAPI Heritage Month, Read These 10 New And Upcoming Works By AAPI Authors

Larissa Pham Lets Readers Known They're Not Alone With Her Memoir-Style Essays in "Pop Song: Adventures in Art and Intimacy"

Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club Kicks Off Writers' Fellowship for Underrepresented, Unpublished Women 

Tags: Books , Free Black Women's Library , Olaronke Akwinmowo , Black Futures , Kimberly Drew , Jenna Wortham , The Secret Lives of Church Ladies , Deesha Philyaw , Zami: A New Spelling Of My Name: A Biomythography , Audre Lorde , The Stars And The Blackness Between Them , Junauda Petrus , Thick: And Other Essays , Tressie McMillan Cottom

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

unnamed 16 44b6a

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being Sexually Abused As a Minor In British Vogue Interview

Screen Shot 2021 05 07 at 1.41.32 PM d48f2

Willow Smith Takes Over Her Mom's Rock Band Wicked Wisdom As A Mother's Day Surprise

310838776 1806c8048c c 92585

Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing A New Movie About An Older Black Female Superhero

nile intro 5e112

Khadijah Robinson's 'The Nile List' Is the Easiest Way to Discover and Support Black-Owned Brands

32331090616 9578499251 b 11643

Boob Tube: Celebrating Five TV Moms We Love For Mother's Day

FreeBlackMamas efa1e

This Mother's Day, Honor Mamas Everywhere By Supporting The National Bail Out

IphigeniaMurphy 640 copy d77b8

Sometimes you have to get lost to get found. Get lost in 'Iphigenia Murphy'

Screen Shot 2021 05 11 at 4.25.31 PM 66ef1

Ava DuVernay And Shonda Rhimes Among The First To Support NBC's Cancellation Of The Golden Globe Awards

Screen Shot 2021 05 07 at 5.49.57 PM dc7f7

Assuage Any Leftover Mother's Day Feels With Shantrelle P. Lewis' New Documentary "In Our Mother's Gardens"

books dc02e

In Honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Read These 10 New and Upcoming Works By AAPI Authors

Upcoming Events

Art in Odd Places NYC
Fri May 14 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Art in Odd Places NYC
Sat May 15 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Art in Odd Places NYC
Sun May 16 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
View Full Calendar