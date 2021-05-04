Larissa Pham Lets Readers Known They're Not Alone With Her Memoir-Style Essays in "Pop Song: Adventures in Art and Intimacy"

In a stunning, vulnerable memoir-in-essays, author Larissa Pham explains and explores her desire to connect—with people, with places, and even with objects—and, in turn, reminds readers that we aren’t alone, either. Ultimately, she finds this feeling of connection through art. Using work by artists like Louise Bourgeois, Nan Goldin, and Yayoi Kusama as a prism, Pham shares her experiences with, and thoughts about, pain and trauma, sex and obsession, crushes and breakups, and intimacy in all its forms. Within these topics, Pham also crafts a vulnerable, nuanced story about the nonlinear process of overcoming heartbreak and letting go. Like your favorite song or first love, Pham’s words won’t just get stuck in your head. They’ll stay there. –Lydia Wang

Pop Song: Adventures in Art and Intimacy
Larissa Pham
Catapult

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

Tags: Larissa Pham , book , book review , memoir-essay , essayist , Pop Song: Adventures in Art and Intimacy , new book , memoir , essay

