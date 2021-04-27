4 Witchy Books to Look Out For This Spring

With spring in full bloom and the summer sabbats just around the corner, it feels like the perfect time to microdose some magic and dig into a few witchy reads. Whether you’re looking to further your craft, reawaken your inner witch, or just sprawl out under the sun with a good book, here are four newly released and forthcoming titles on witchcraft to look out for this spring:

Missing Witches: Recovering True Histories of Feminist Magic by Risa Dickens and Amy Torok

Out Now

Crafted around the eight sacred sabbats of the Wheel of the Year, Risa Dickens and Amy Torok take the reader on a journey to discover missing witches who bring truth to the idea that any woman who dares to speak up against systems of injustice can be, and is at heart, a witch.

Equally as vulnerable with the retelling of their own stories and experiences as they are thorough with their explorations of women and femmes from throughout the course of history, Dickens and Torok teach us what it means to create art, engage in activism, and exist at the intersection of witchcraft and feminism.

With rituals and incantations to accompany each section of the book, the authors take turns introducing the reader to a number of fierce forces in feminism, some of whom you may not have known had witchy roots. From the mother of modern witchcraft, Doreen Valiente; to prolific author of the Harlem Renaissance, Zora Neal Hurston; to Mama Lola, a Haitian-born performer and sex worker who later became the most well known Voodoo Priestess in the United States—Missing Witches bestows upon the reader secrets, knowledge, and words of wisdom that every witch, feminist, and those that identify as both or somewhere in between, must-read.

Rebel Witch: Crave the Craft That’s Yours Alone by Kelly-Anne Maddox

Out Now

This guide to solitary witchcraft and one-stop-shop for all things magick reminds us that there is no one tried-and-true way to practice the craft.

Maddox’s upbeat, conversational voice will make you feel like you are having a conversation with a wise, dear friend. With a focus on helping the reader find their own path and personalize their craft, Maddox successfully pulled together a book that will make any witch, new or seasoned, want to carve out a practice that is saturated with their own essence.

While still offering the centuries-old history behind many standard pagan practices, Maddox encourages the reader to build traditions that are unique to them, embrace experimentation, and incorporate social justice, creativity, and self-expression into their craft. Filled to the brim with journal prompts and spell-work inspiration, Rebel Witch is the perfect companion to take with you next time you sit beneath the Full Moon with your glass of wine and Book of Shadows in hand.

Witchcraft Therapy: Your Guide to Bashing Bullsh*t and Invoking Your Inner Power by Mandi Em

Available May 4

After this past year, we could all use a little witch-adjacent R&R.

Separated into six core sections surrounding mindset, confidence, calm, mental health, relationships, and success and motivation, Witchcraft Therapy is the self-help book you didn’t know you needed.

Void of the condescending quality far too many self-help titles are made up of, Em knows that magick is not a cure-all, but a method to help you reclaim your own power. A self-proclaimed science-seeking witch, Em is sure to remind us that often, magic alone cannot be used as a substitute for seeking help from mental health professionals. That being said, spellwork, rituals, and incantations can help you to banish some of the bullshit life hands you and help you better yourself along the way—just as long as you put in the work.

With over fifty fun and accessible spells from sugar scrubs to help you usher in a new phase in life, to an unplugging ritual to aid in your digital detox, Em provides the reader with mental health and lifestyle-related tools that any witch can incorporate into their everyday routine. While one could easily blow through this empowering guidebook within a matter of hours while a spring thunderstorm rolls by outside, it also serves as a resource you will want to return to time and time again.

The Modern Witchcraft Guide to Faeries: Your Complete Guide to Magick of the Fae by Skye Alexander

Available June 8

Spring is the perfect season to learn something new witchcraft-wise, but when it comes to something as tricky and complex as faeries, you’re going to need some help. Thankfully, best-selling author of The Modern Witchcraft series, Skye Alexander, is back with a complete guide to the magick of the fae.

Equal parts magickal history book, open grimoire, and faerie field guide, The Modern Witchcraft Guide to Faeries is the perfect companion to take with you the next time you want to sit outside and get lost in a book. Alexander walks the reader through everything from the history of the fae, to how to work alongside them, all the way to how to step into their world. As Alexander warns, however, proceed with caution: working with the fae is not something a witch should do lightly or on a whim. Alexander graciously offers her knowledge on the subject, along with a great deal of spells for love, prosperity, protection and success, in order to guide you along your path to working with the fae if it is something you feel called to.

If you are wary of inviting the fair folk into your life, this is still a title you will want to pick up. The Modern Witchcraft Guide to Faeries is sure to reawaken you to the enchantments of nature and magick and is full of information every witch should know. In fact, this book is not without a few faerie feminists: from Morgan Le Fay, the epitome of feminine power best known for her proclivity to defy male dominance, to Queen Mag, the trickster faerie and queen to King Oberon, you’ll leave to world of the fae Alexander describes wiser, and more empowered, than you were before.

Aliza is a Creative Writing BFA student and former BUST Magazine intern! When she's not writing, reading or scrolling through TikTok for hours on end, you can find her consuming copious amounts of iced coffee or doing something witchy. Follow her on Twitter @alizapelto.