Melissa Febos Examines Her Own Relationship With Consent Stemming From Adolescence in New Book "Girlhood"

Details
IN Books

Girlhood b8147

Vibrant, haunting, and absolutely unforgettable, Girlhood by Melissa Febos is a modern masterpiece full of brutally honest self-reflection. “I’ve not found the research on how often we are touched by men without our consent, from childhood: belly and cheek pinches, shoulder squeezes, hands on thighs, unwelcome hugs,” Febos writes. “It is one thing to yell at a man whispering obscenities outside your window at midnight and another to reject a form of touch you’ve tolerated since infancy.” These essays will prompt readers to look critically at their own relationships with consent, and to grow attached to Febos as she examines adolescence through the lens of an adult who’s recouped and recovered. –Robyn Smith

Girlhood
By Melissa Febos
(Bloomsbury)

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Learn How Women Invented TV, And Still Aren't Getting The Credit, In Jennifer Keishin Arstrong's Book "When Women Invented Television"

Delve Into The Art Of Wishing And Manifest A Positive Future With New Book "Wishcraft"

Glennon Doyle Taught Me Not To Listen To Glennon Doyle—Or Anyone

Tags: Melissa Febos , Girlhood , Consent , Adolescence , Book
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

heigl 0a2b9

Is It Too Late For Us To Apologize To Katherine Heigl?

michaelaloni 5063d

Michael Aloni Is Just As Charming IRL As The Sensitive, Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Man He Plays On The Netflix Series "Shtisel": BUST Interview

lysol opener 84020

Lysol's Horrifying History Of Marketing Cleaning Products As Birth Control

jessicawalter

Remembering Jessica Walter from "Arrested Development," Plus 5 Amazing Lucille Bluth Quotes To Brighten Your Day

Screen Shot 2021 03 24 at 1.17.27 PM 23242

Lana Del Rey's "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" Is Her Least Controversial Album — And One Of Her Best

IMG 8007 dc000

Meet Korty Eo, One of the Coolest Women in Lagos: BUST Interview

When Women Invented fc792

Learn How Women Invented TV, And Still Aren't Getting the Credit, in Jennifer Keishin Armstrong's Book "When Women Invented Television"

jason leung WDdA4ZzfRP8 unsplash ffba4

8 AAPI Organizations To Support Right Now

bouquet 2d884

Meet the Women Bringing About Real Change in the World of Flowers

Screen Shot 2021 03 25 at 1.10.54 PM aa678

Fashion Nova's $1 Million "Women On Top" Campaign Demonstrates How The Brand Can't Stop Exploiting Black Women

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Mar 30
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Wed Mar 31
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Thu Apr 01
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Apr 02
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sat Apr 03
View Full Calendar