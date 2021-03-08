Delve Into the Art of Wishing and Manifest a Positive Future with New Book "Wishcraft"

In order to achieve any goal, you have to imagine it for yourself first. Yet, some people roll their eyes at the concept of “manifesting.” In her new book WishCraft, Shauna Cummins, a N.Y.C.-based hypnotist and artist, carefully lays out why wishing is really the most important tool in our brain box for harnessing the subconscious mind to achieve our goals. She delves into historical and cultural traditions around wishing (including lessons from her own Celtic roots) and provides instructions for easy rituals you can perform to help make your dreams a reality. There are also thoughtful tips on how to use meditation, journaling, and self-hypnosis to quiet the mind. Cummins’ book is a reminder that with a little imagination, we can all work towards a better future, both for ourselves and for others. –Laurie Henzel

WishCraft: A Guide to Manifesting a Positive Future

By Shauna Cummins

(Hardie Grant Books)

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

