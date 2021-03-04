Discover the World of New York’s Most Famous Women-Only Residential Hotel in Paulina Bren's New Book "The Barbizon"

Details
IN Books

BarbizonThe 92f3a

In her new book The Barbizon, historian Paulina Bren takes readers deep into the world of New York’s most famous women-only residential hotel. From its opening in 1928 through its eventual conversion to a more standard hotel in 1981, the Barbizon hosted countless icons, including Grace Kelly, Joan Didion, Phylicia Rashad, and Sylvia Plath. (Plath famously chronicled her time as a resident in The Bell Jar.) While Bren’s book is packed with juicy midcentury gossip, it’s also full of lesser-known characters who light up the pages. There’s Oscar Beck, the doorman who fends off would-be suitors, and Carolyn Schaffner, a model who catches her big break at an automat before serving as a bridesmaid in Kelly’s royal wedding.

The Barbizon really comes alive in its depictions of what happened to residents outside the hotel, from Mademoiselle magazine’s guest editor program (which hosted Didion and Plath) to Eileen Ford’s trailblazing modeling agency to the Depression-era secretarial schools that offered single women ways to make their own incomes. It all serves as a potent reminder of how important a little space can be in the quest for freedom. –Eliza Thompson 

The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free
By Paulina Bren
(Simon & Schuster)

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Look Inside The Barbizon Hotel For Women, Where Sylvia Plath And Joan Didion Lived 

Rethinking Sylvia Plath And "The Bell Jar"

The Persistence To Wear Pants: How Katharine Hepburn Commanded Independence With Fashion

Tags: Barbizon , Paulina Bren , midcentury , New York , Grace Kelly , Joan Didion , Phylicia Rashad , Sylvia Plath
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Moxie 20191029 Unit 01771R 9241b

Amy Poehler’s "Moxie" Is the BUSTiest Film of the Season—or Possibly Ever

artem labunsky whsB1P4Kblc unsplash 58e98

TikTok "Vanilla-Shaming," The Glorification of Sexual Violence, And What We Can Do About It

IMG 9290 6f031

Beebe Gallini's Newest Video Offers A Heaping Dose Of Joy: Video Premiere

A044028alt r3 78eb3

Andra Day Reveals Why She Required Months of Forced Rest After Making The US vs. Billie Holiday: BUST Interview

Untitled design 6 341e3

Nina Renata Aron Wants You To Know That It Gets Better: BUST Interview

Option 2 715ac e3249 55d66

Get In Loser, We're Going Foraging

rachel cover copy 7569c

BUST's Spring Issue Is Out! Featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Andra Day, Abigail Cowen and Much More

JuliaTurshenCover03 329 6d85a

Julia Turshen—Rad Cookbook Author and Activist—Reveals Her Gourmet Pantry Staples

BarbizonThe 92f3a

Discover the World of New York’s Most Famous Women-Only Residential Hotel in Paulina Bren's New Book "The Barbizon"

48021804836 e7f943fa96 k 68a64

Noname Is Making Headlines With Her Newest Book Club Announcement

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Mon Mar 22
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Mar 23
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Wed Mar 24
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Thu Mar 25
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Mar 26
View Full Calendar