Marlene Van Niekerk’s "Agaat" Reminds Us Of The Ever-Evolving Postcolonial World We Live In

Details
IN Books

ME2HJAQQ 05937

Marlene van Niekerk’s Agaat is a beautiful, complicated epic of agrarian life in South Africa from 1948 onward, and it explores the evolution of a relationship between two women who take care of one another. Agaat, for whom the book is named, is a nurse, farmhand, and nanny essential to the functioning of the farm, Grootmoedersdrift. The complex relationship between Agaat and the woman who takes her in, farm matron Milla de Wet, is the heart and soul of this book. Over the span of decades, love and tenderness are wrapped up in abuse and jealousy, but it is ultimately their reliance on one another that prevails.

The apartheid period is represented here through the goings-on of the farm and the words of the tertiary Afrikaner characters. Milla’s husband, Jak, in particular, will cause readers a lot of emotional strain and teeth-grinding. However, it’s important to note that Agaat was first published in 2004, only a decade after the 1994 elections that brought Nelson Mandela into power. Now re-released by Tin House with a foreword by Mary Gaitskill, the book’s relevance to today’s racism and violence are coldly apparent. –Robyn Smith

Agaat
By Marlene van Niekerk
(Tin House)

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Culture Critics Kimberly Drew And Jenna Wortham Commemorate This Moment In Time With Their New Book Black Futures

Ijeoma Oluo Puts Patriarchy On Blast In Her New Book, "Mediocre"

The Women's Prize Excludes Akwaeke Emezi With Transphobic Requirements

Tags: from the magazine , books , book review , Marlene van Niekerk
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

9162788096 259a04287d o ea2d9

Sarah Paulson on Tig Notaro’s Podcast Was Everything I Ever Wanted

Farm in Kerala India 0629d

Greta Thunberg, Rihanna, Disha Ravi and Nodeep Kaur: The Indian Farming Protests and The Women Speaking Out

bailey sarian 58a6a

Killing The Look: YouTuber Bailey Sarian Blends True Crime And Makeup Tutorials

SWOMAN2020010 Bartel Womens History Month 1 5defe

How Karla Pacheco Created One Of Marvel's Most Fearless, Flawed Heroes: BUST Interview

MF image 23222

"Bohemian Rhapsody" Star Lucy Boynton to Play '60s Icon Marianne Faithfull in New Biopic

SheShreds 2 fc0f0

How She Shreds Is Helping Women Of Color Heal (And Learn Guitar) During A Pandemic

Screen Shot 2021 02 19 at 11.24.00 AM ca1a7

"Nomadland" Offers An Unflinching Glimpse At Life On The Road

couch 2ba08

One-Handed Read: In the Living Room, a Longtime Couple Meets for a Midnight Treat

Adrianne by Genesis Baez scaled 0e769

Adrianne Lenker's 'songs' And 'instrumentals' Create A Warm Lullaby

Natalie Bergman by Robin Laananen 3 7305b

The Nouveau Gospel: Wild Belle's Natalie Bergman On Her Solo Debut Album and Finding Heaven Beyond Grief

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Mon Mar 22
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Mar 23
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Wed Mar 24
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Thu Mar 25
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Mar 26
View Full Calendar