Michelle Buteau Balances Screwball Comedy and Painful Honesty in "Survival of the Thickest"

Details
IN Books

survivalof 20a87
Standup comedian and Netflix queen Michelle Buteau (from The Circle and Welcome to Buteaupia) delivers a debut essay collection with Survival of the Thickest that’ll have readers cackling devilishly one minute, then ugly-crying the next. Her off-the-cuff, pop-culture-laced humor translates seamlessly from the stage onto the page. While reading, one almost feels like she’s sitting right there, sharing how she unknowingly got roped into emceeing a janky-ass amateur male stripper night in a dive bar in Rochester. Yep, that happened. And while there are so many other hilarious WTF?! events like that sad strip show among these chapters, there are plenty of vulnerable moments, too, that bring gravity to the book. Buteau’s frank discussion of her years-long struggle with IVF is raw and heartbreaking. And the racial microaggressions she’s battled as a Black woman, the relentless body policing she’s endured, and her sometimes-strained relationship with her mom are not shied away from, either. That Buteau so deftly moves from painful honesty to screwball comedy in her narrative is impressive, and readers would do well not to write Survival of the Thickest off as just another heavily padded comedy tome. Like Buteau herself, it’s a real one. –Brandy Barber

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Comedian Yumi Nagashima Is Breaking Barriers And Subverting Expectations

Michelle Buteau Is Hitting The Big Times On The Small Screen With "First Wives Club"

16 Feminist Comedians To Watch Instead Of Yet Another Straight White Dude

Tags: Michelle Buteau , Survival of the Thickest , book review , comedy
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Phoebebridgersscreenshotsethmeyersshow f0d85

2020: The Year of Phoebe Bridgers

ATDL Obsidian PB Marceline 88e9a

Drop What You're Doing And Watch "Adventure Time: Obsidian"

imyourwoman 9c769

Rachel Brosnahan’s New Movie "I'm Your Woman" Takes Well-Worn Crime Tropes and Turns Them on Their Heads: BUST Review

pexels andrea piacquadio 3765147 7461c

5 Funny, Feminist Podcasts You'll Want To Cozy Up With All Winter Long

ijeoma oluo book

Ijeoma Oluo Puts Patriarchy on Blast in Her New Book, "Mediocre"

jennakimberly 4d780

Culture Critics Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham Commemorate This Moment in Time With Their New Book Black Futures

chloehalle 3d002

The Definitive Breakdown Of Chloe x Halle's Best, Most Imaginative Looks

thumbnail AA5D4B8C 3DAE 4BEF 811E 2B205348035A 72a4f

How One Mother Is Talking To Her Kids About The Pandemic

IMG 7385 b1d21

Feeling Burned Out? Indie R&B Artist Alex Mali's Powerful New "Fighting Words" Video Is Just What You Need Today

opener 77bbb

3 DIY Holiday Prezzies That Serve Big Style

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar