Marlee Grace Helps Us Return To Self-Care In “Getting to Center”

Getting to Center: Pathways to Finding Yourself Within the Great Unknown

By Marlee Grace

(William Morrow & Company)

Marlee Grace first danced into our social media feeds (and straight into our hearts) back in 2015 on her Instagram account @personalpractice, a daily documentation of Grace dancing in different environments. The simple yet inspiring project stood out as a gem in the emotional minefield that is social media by creating a space for vulnerability and openness. Grace uses this same approach on her personal account, @marleegrace, where she shares personal anecdotes and useful advice about everything from codependency to survivors’ guilt to addiction.

Grace delves deeper into these themes in her new book, Getting to Center: Pathways to Finding Yourself Within the Great Unknown. While other self help books talk about balance, Grace completely shatters that paradigm and talks about returning to your center by framing self-care as the ongoing creative practice of being human. Once the idea of achieving an enlightened stage is taken off the table, there’s room for reflection, growth, and change. Grace also understands we don’t live in a vacuum and has a refreshing focus on diverse identities and experiences while bringing up issues of equity and privilege. By using compassion as a guiding force, Grace has written a versatile book that will continue to help cultivate and replenish the resources within ourselves through many future rereads.

Follow Marlee Grace on marleegrace.space/home.

Nina Karina is a writer and librarian based in Athens, GA. In her free time you can find her reading through a stack of overdue library books or rewatching Greta Gerwig movies.You can find her at ninakarina.com