"Fat Girl Finishing School" Is The Body Positive Poetry Book Every Woman Needs To Read

Details
IN Books

finishing4 1010b

Rachel Wiley’s new poetry collection, Fat Girl Finishing School, is a tender, hilarious, illuminating journey written openly and unapologetically by a woman whom the world has aimed to shame into silence because of her body. Wiley is both a fighter and a comedic jackpot, blending razor-sharp cynicism and wit with heartbreaking truth. These poems will sneak up on you, making you laugh at the most inappropriate moment or cry exactly when you need to. In the poem, “In Which the Poet Learns to Wake Up Alone,” Wiley writes: “If you insist on dwelling in this notion,/that your love did go away/because they could no longer endure/the heft of you,/I say then let them go.” These works are an exercise in joyful endurance where the subject is an antagonized body and the aggressor is alternately a lover, an employer, a culture, or a whole society at large. What’s remarkable and beautiful about Wiley’s writing is that she doesn’t give in to the language of abuse that has been traditionally weaponized against bodies that are not perceived as perfect. Instead, she lets readers in on the ultimate secret, the one the world never wanted women to know: Imperfection is the greatest beauty of all. 

By Amber Tamblyn

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

More from BUST

The Racist Origins Of Fatphobia

"Shrill" And The Journey To Fat Bitchdom

Set Your Spooktober Off Right With These Queer And Women-Centered Virtual Literary Events

Madeleine Janz is a journalism student at the New School. She lives in New York City and enjoys film, as long as film means rewatching the same five rom-com's from the 90's every week. You can follow her @madilonglegs24 on Instagram and Twitter. 
Tags: Rachel Wiley , fatphobia , poetry , body positivity
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 10 20 at 2.23.56 PM 4f08d

Women of Netflix's ‘GLOW’ Share Letter Asking for Better Representation Prior to Cancellation

Screen Shot 2020 10 16 at 1.19.13 PM 0fde3

Diane Guerrero's Seductive Voting PSA, "Safe Voting Feels So Good", Hits Just The Right Spot

Screen Shot 2020 10 16 at 1.45.24 PM 8f125

From Voter Intimidation To Climate Change To Birth Control: 5 Feminist Reasons To Denounce Amy Coney Barrett

JaneElliottFinal 5b95b

Exclusive Interview with Pioneering Educator Jane Elliott: Teaching and Understanding Race In 2020

halloween the movie 6982b

The Best Halloween Movies For Every Mood

23645910523 36be1ae73c c 01b3c

San Francisco's CAREN Act Will Make Citizens Think Twice Before Placing Racially-Charged 911 Calls

jHXGrOBH 184b7

How Crystal Nelson’s Character in Netflix’s “Grand Army” Inspired Her to Be Her True Self: BUST Interview

streetart3 db089

This Unapologetic Street Art Series Puts Queer POC Front and Center

Embroidery KatBorchart 6f037

Dazzle-Up Your Photos With This DIY Stitchcraft Activity

photo 1510812431401 41d2bd2722f3 baf42

Napa Valley Is Led By Women Winemakers — Here's How To Support Them

Upcoming Events

Panache Announces 2020 VILLAGE OF LOVE Online Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert
Sun Oct 25 @ 9:00PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar