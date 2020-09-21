Lisa Jewell's "Invisible Girl" Is a Compelling, Dark, and Sharp Exploration of Toxic Masculinity

Details
IN Books

invisible girl 73d6c

Toxic masculinity takes center stage in Lisa Jewell’s latest domestic thriller, Invisible Girl. Driving the narrative are three very different individuals: Saffyre, Cate, and Owen. Saffyre is a 17-year-old holding onto something terrible that prevents her from connecting with the world around her. Cate is a middle-aged stay-at-home mom working to keep her strained marriage intact. And Owen is a lonely, recently unemployed 30-something with unexamined misogynistic tendencies. When Saffyre goes missing on Valentine’s night, their lives collide. In order to untangle, they must pull the curtain back from the very things that they’ve consciously, and unconsciously, been hiding from.

From seemingly minor incidents like dismissing the female perspective because it’s just that, a female perspective, to the dangerous efforts of the incel subculture, Jewell showcases the many ways that sexism can creep in and infect everyday moments. This book is dark, sharp, and thought-provoking. The pace is slower than Jewell’s previous works, but the topic she grapples with makes Invisible Girl more than just a popcorn thriller.

INVISIBLE GIRL: A NOVEL
By Lisa Jewell
(Atria Books)

By Samantha Ladwig

Invisible Girl was published August 4, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

More from BUST

Poet Q. Gibson On Healing Through Language: BUST Interview

Amber Tamblyn's  Corner: "Lilith, But Dark" by Nichole Perkins 

Margaret Atwood Is Here To Save Us (Again), But This Time With Self-Quarantine Recommendations

Tags: Lisa Jewell , Invisible Girl , Domestic Thrillers , Women's Domestic Life Fiction , Suspense Thrillers , Period literature
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

large 3kwMZWh2LjN1ApGU 696x392 1 fd5b9

Topless Protests Sparked After Paris Museum Turned Away Visitor For Cleavage

perks 0e20a

What’s So Funny? Pop Culture Still Doesn’t Know How To Handle Bulimia

media f944b

Is This Fake News?: The BUST Guide to Media Literacy

e95A yjw 217a6

Writer Rachel Syme Has A Perfume For Every Situation, Mood, Or Style — Here Are Just A Few

aiOuxY3A d910f

Director Rachel Lee Goldenberg On "Unpregnant" And Abortion Access In America: BUST Interview

reservation0 07d8a

Why Native Activists Are Decolonizing COVID Relief On The Reservation

sarah deb6a

Sarah McBride Is Set To Become The First Transgender State Senator

martin vika e0860

Birth Justice Pilot Program In San Francisco To Address Inequalities For Pregnant Black People and Pacific Islanders

naomi osaka e78a1

And The Winner Is... Naomi Osaka

bhod 12294

This Long Distance, Pandemic-Proof Vibrator Allows You To Connect And Hook Up From Miles Away

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar