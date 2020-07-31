Want To Celebrate JK Rowling's Birthday? Donate To A Trans Charity In Her Name

Details
IN Books

jkrowling 429a6

Happy birthday JK Rowling! To celebrate the queen of TERFs and Harry Potter author’s birthday, trans folks and allies took to Twitter and started donating money to Mermaids, a UK charity that supports trans youth, in her name.

Rowling came under fire last month for her remarks about trans people on Twitter, particularly when she rejected the validity of the term “people who menstruate.” The statement she issued addressing the tweets was equally riddled with transphobia. On her website, Rowling explains why she stood in solidarity with Maya Forstater, a woman who was fired for making transphobic remarks on Twitter. She also sprinkles in some biological essentialism and defends lesbians who choose not to date trans women with penises. And to top it all off, Rowling reminds us of the dangers of transitioning at a young age. Don’t worry, though: she’s done years of “research.”

However, members of the queer and trans community are using JK Rowling’s presence in the “gender critical” movement to support pro-trans organizations. And what better time to do that than her birthday? I might add that Harry Potter and JK Rowling share the same birthday, but that’s beside the point. One user tweeted “#HappyBirthdayJKRowling! To celebrate, I’ve donated £5 to @Mermaids_Gender in your name, a charity that supports rather than demonizes the trans community.”

According to a spokesperson from Mermaids that spoke with Pink News: “We have received a great deal of support today from people around the world searching for a way to express their love for trans kids and their families.”

Donating money to individual people is just as important, especially Black trans women and femmes. Check out @narcissariddles’ twitter thread to find links to gofundme’s and charities that support trans folks.

And if you want to give your money to somewhere else besides Mermaids, check out this Bustle article that includes 32 Black-led queer and trans organizations to support.

Header image via Daniel Ogren on Flickr

More from BUST

A Black Trans Woman Was Attacked, And Cis Women Need To Open Their Purses

"Harry Potter" Cast Members Condemn JK Rowling’s Transphobic Remarks

Remember: Queer Black Womxn Paved The Way For LGBTQ+ Rights

Grace Weinberg (she/they) is a senior at Simmons University pursuing BAs in English, Women's & Gender Studies, and Spanish in addition to interning at BUST. When she's not reading in bed with her french bulldog, you can find her rollerskating or watching the next feminist horror flick. Follow her on Twitter at @GraceWeinberg6.
Tags: JK Rowling , LGBT+ , transphobia , Harry Potter
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

taylor 61e43

Why Lesbians Are Freaking Out Over Taylor Swift's New Album, "Folklore"

Edr r 3VAAAA1kb bca57

Women Doctors Are Posing In Swimsuits Under #MedBikini And It's Pretty Awesome

Image from iOS a9412

Welcome to WitchTok, The Meeting Place For Gen Z and Millennial Magick

challengeaccepted b2da1

Here’s Why You’re Seeing So Many Black And White Photos On Instagram

Header Photo 2 22b1a

Black Trans Talent Are Breaking Through The Music Industry

tiktokmask 5944d

5 Corona Mask Protests That Miss the Point

Charlize Theron 6998777545 efbfb

Charlize Theron Opens Up About How Women Are "Unfairly" Treated In The Action Genre

kavya 080cc

Biotech Queen Kavya Kopparapu Is About To Become Your New Hero

YwLdpPOw 862f0

Hey 19: The Wild True Story Of America's First Women-Led Terrorist Group

um f2858

The Women In Congress Are Not Taking Any Bullshit Lately

Upcoming Events

Return to Nature (Until 08/30/2020)
Sat Aug 01 @12:00AM
Björk with Hamrahlið Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, & organist Bergur Þórisson.
Sun Aug 09 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Sat Aug 15 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen.
Sun Aug 23 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
View Full Calendar