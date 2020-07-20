Morgan Jerkins Explores and Reclaims Her Roots In "Wandering In Strange Lands"

Details
IN Books

Wandering In Strange Lands 773ed

WANDERING IN STRANGE LANDS: A DAUGHTER OF THE GREAT MIGRATION RECLAIMS HER ROOTS
By Morgan Jerkins
(Harper)

Growing up, Morgan Jerkins “felt like an outsider among my blood, a feeling that would stay with me until I was an adult.” In this memoir, she tries to connect to the places in America her family first called home by visiting those sites. Jerkins knew that what her family couldn’t remember—or had chosen to forget—“can be found in people you have yet to encounter and places where you have not yet traveled.” So she heads to Georgia, South Carolina, and Louisiana, where she’s met with a shock. Ultimately, her voyage puts a personal face on The Great Migration, a movement which led six million African Americans to leave the rural South throughout the mid-20th century.

For fans of “The 1619 Project,” The New York Times Magazine’s series that recently reexamined the legacy of slavery in the United States, this book is an interesting companion piece. For a long time, Jerkins’ family chose to look forward, not back. But what she found when she finally did retrace their steps was her true self. It had not been forgotten; it was just waiting to be discovered. (4/5)

 

By Shannon Carlin

 

Wandering in Strange Lands is published August 4, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Summer 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

4 New Books By Black Feminists You Need To Read

Alexandra Chang's "Days of Distraction" Sets Race, Romance, and Self-Discovery into Focus

9 YA Love Stories That Will Make You Swoon

Tags: Morgan Jerkins , Wandering in Strange Lands , Great Migration , 1619 Project , Black women literary canon
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

q5RvT5Yg c05ef

The Women Of "Sesame Street" Share Their Behind-The-Scenes Stories

image0 49619

We Need To Talk About The Memeification of Breonna Taylor’s Death

Noelle Stevenson1 7d64c

“She-Ra” Creator Noelle Stevenson Talks Flawed Heroines And Women In Animation: BUST Interview

juvie 6ff24

A Black 15-Year-Old Went to Juvie For Missing Her Homework

1024px Asheville at dusk 8f823

A City In North Carolina Approved Reparations For Black Residents

yEJPyUPA fb006

"Babyteeth" Is Darkly Funny And Surprisingly Tender

ebroiderysjcover 73bb5

10 Cool Embroidery Hoops That Are Fighting For Social Justice

chicks 81d02

Week of Women: The Chicks, Tei Shi, En Vogue

Womens March Washington DC 31657223523 9a2d1

The 2020 Election Has More Women Running For Office Than Ever

ItCantFinal 200da

"It Can't Be Over" Shows SUSU Is Just Getting Started: BUST Premiere

Upcoming Events

The United State of Young Women
Wed Jul 22 @12:00PM - 03:00PM
“Together Apart” – Bridging the Gaps
Thu Jul 23 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
SAFETY AND CONNECTION IN UNCERTAIN TIMES with Debra Alvis
Thu Jul 23 @12:00PM - 01:00PM
The United State of Young Women
Thu Jul 23 @12:00PM - 03:00PM
The United State of Young Women
Fri Jul 24 @12:00PM - 03:00PM
View Full Calendar