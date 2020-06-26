With "Death In Her Hands," Ottessa Moshfegh Crafts A Gripping Mystery

Details
IN Books

1gRQAJ4g bf961

Death In Her Hands: A Novel
By Ottessa Moshfegh
(Penguin Press)     

In her latest novel, Ottessa Moshfegh crafts a murder mystery that asks readers to decide what they believe. Protagonist Vesta Gull moves to a cabin after the death of her husband. One day, while walking with her dog in the woods, she finds a note stating that a woman named Magda has been killed. Vesta is unsure if the note is real or not, but as the possible identities of Magda and her killer develop in her mind, Vesta begins noticing clues that confirm her suspicions. But can readers trust what Vesta believes she’s seeing?

Written with Moshfegh’s signature embrace of the darker corners of the human mind, this novel rests on the shoulders of a highly unreliable and at times unlikable narrator. Vesta’s isolation, vivid imagination, and loose grasp of reality all play off one another, while her barely disguised contempt for the few people she does interact with serves as a tense undercurrent. Ultimately, however, there is little closure or sense of resolution here. Fans of Moshfegh will enjoy the ride, but readers who want to see beyond Vesta’s limited gaze will walk away with more questions than answers.

By Bridey Heing

Death In Her Hands was released June 23, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Spring 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half" Is Thoughtful, Perceptive, And Deeply Emotional

Alexandra Chang's "Days of Distraction" Sets Race, Romance, and Self-Discovery into Focus

Feminism And Espionage Collide In Jennifer Chiaverini's "Resistance Women": Excerpt

Tags: Ottessa Moshfegh , mystery , murder mystery , fiction , novel
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

ChrisDelia2 db0ab

Enough With The "Underage Women" Bullshit

5817567042 092a5874f4 c c7f02

The Dixie Chicks Drop the "Dixie" (And A New Protest Song)

JennySlate Emily Shur 7c638

Jenny Slate Steps Away From Biracial "Big Mouth" Role: "Black Voices Must Be Heard"

auntjemima55 46c74

Why Getting Rid Of The Aunt Jemima Brand Isn't Enough

THOI Unit 08843r 55ce7

16 LGBTQ+ Movies Directed By Women Of Color To Watch This Pride Month

juneteenth 8668b

How To Virtually Celebrate Juneteenth This Year

joshua rawson harris md7cCWYVq9U unsplash 715a6

Apparently Americans Were Much Happier 50 Years Ago

feathers deabe

Big Freedia Opens Up About Beyoncé, Bounce, Being Black in New Orleans, and Her Boo: BUST Interview

tennessee f36b6

Tennessee Lawmakers Pass Fetal Heartbeat Bill, ACLU and Planned Parenthood Fight Back

Screen Shot 2020 06 26 at 1.18.19 PM 0fe34

10 Feminist Horror Flicks To Watch This Summer

Upcoming Events

Global Pride
Sat Jun 27 @12:00AM
Global Pride
Sun Jun 28 @12:00AM
Virtual Bonfire Chat w/ Ilyse Hogue & Sara Gideon
Mon Jun 29 @ 6:00PM - 07:00PM
COVID-19, Exposing Fault Lines on Sexual and Reproductive Rights
Tue Jun 30 @ 3:30PM -
View Full Calendar