Quantcast
Amber Tamblyn's Poetry Corner: 'Lilith, But Dark' by Nichole Perkins

Amber Tamblyn's Poetry Corner: "Lilith, But Dark" by Nichole Perkins

Details
IN Books

lilith but dark a9cb1

In each issue of BUST, Amber Tamblyn reviews a book of poetry. From our Spring 2020 issue, here's her review of Lilith, But Dark by Nichole Perkins.

Nichole Perkins has written a beautifully aching and illuminating portrait of a Black woman’s life in her essential collection, Lilith, But Dark (Publishing Genius Press). These poems shine on every page, whether in the shadows or in the light of life’s most extreme circumstances, including family violence, love, longing, and the gloom of loss. In “Athena of Nashville” she writes, “One day I’ll split my father’s skull/and he will see me as a warrior./Men will chase me, paint my skirts gold./My father’s appetites will shrink him./I was born armored against his loss,/but my shield hangs too loosely.” And in the poem, “Revenant,” Perkins writes on the sobering truth of lost love: “I don’t visit graveyards after the funerals—/The buried don’t care.” Perkins has a uniquely powerful way of drawing the reader in by speaking directly to the heart that is sparked in all of us; the kindled wanting of humanity. Her words light a match—honor all the ways in which we have grieved, hoped, and sung our ways to a better, other side.

 

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Amber Tamblyn Says, "I'm Done With Not Being Believed"

Poet Olivia Gatwood Writes Like Teen Spirit: BUST Interview

Amber Tamblyn's Poetry Corner: "Serpentine Loop" By Elee Kraljii Gardiner

Tags: Lilith But Dark , Nichole Perkins , Amber Tamblyn , poetry , black women poets
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BUST Final KatieHicks RGB ec2fc

Considering Plant Parenthood? Start With Seeds from These Women-Owned Companies

LLyons3 6b276

20 Years Later: Reflections From A Photographer Who Shot The Strokes, Sonic Youth, And More

pexels photo 1741231 3d9ff

During A Pandemic, Are Intergenerational Homes Good For Us?

The Lovebirds 172ef

Week Of Women: Carly Rae Jepsen, Issa Rae, and Gia Woods

Pakistani Girls f78de

Two Pakistani Girls' "Honor" Killings Tied To Viral Video On Social Media

lana 7e076

Lana Del Rey Seems To Misunderstand Feminism In Her Recent Instagram Post

Akagera Zebra 813aa

The Feminist Guide to Kigali, Rwanda

sJm6DVkc 118ca

Saba Lou's "Novum Ovum" Celebrates Womanhood From Every Angle

RDFpEDBE 5c4cd

Alice Smith's "Mystery" Is An Evocative Masterpiece

lilith but dark a9cb1

Amber Tamblyn's Poetry Corner: "Lilith, But Dark" by Nichole Perkins

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar