Quantcast
Lidia Yuknavitch's Stories In 'Verge' Are Electric, Arresting, And Full Of Life

Lidia Yuknavitch's Stories In "Verge" Are Electric, Arresting, And Full Of Life

Details
IN Books

CAUnYy4w 2af1b

Verge: Stories
By Lidia Yuknavitch
(Riverhead Books)

Fans of Lidia Yuknavitch already know all her sentences are consistently some combination of: intense, electric, damp, arresting—this collection of short stories follows that trend. Some are super-short snapshots. Others have a full, pulsing life. And as a collection, they are populated by misfits on the edge of town, people feeling themselves as mammals existing in liminal spaces. The first story sets an astonishing pace that demands the reader close and blink at the book for at least two full minutes at the end. That level of rapture is frequent but not exclusive, as other selections get so gritty they grate. 

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also light fantasy here—language that feels aquatic, otherworldly interactions, several vignettes that unfold like fables. Protagonists range from one roiling in angsty teenhood within eyeshot of a new penitentiary; to a brokenhearted, one-eyed road-tripper; to a tiny organ transporter; to a girlfriend seeking her partner’s forgiveness. Yuknavitch throws an unflinching spotlight on those in the shadowed margins, without being heavy-handed or tokenizing. Too rough to read all at once, these tales are probably best-encountered one complicated, heaving hunk at a time. (4/5)

By Christine Femia

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

"Hitting A Straight Lick With A Crooked Stick" Offers Even More Reasons To Love Zora Neale Hurston

Zadie Smith Continues To Master The Short Story In "Grand Union"

"American Indian Stories" Showcases Zitkála-Šá's Work 

Tags: Lidia Yuknavitch , short stories , story collection , stories

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Run Episode 1 Review Missing Fleabag Merritt Wever Domhnalls twisted 0b53f

Women Bring Hitchcock into the 21st Century in HBO’s Rom-Com Thriller "Run"

Josie Cotton b1519

Make Some B-Movie Magic With Josie Cotton's Groovy New Tune, “Girl In Gold Boots”: BUST Premiere

grimes e7410

We Still Can’t Tell If The Name Of Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby Is Real Or Not

nanny corona 7a9e6

How Nannies And Other Domestic Workers Have Been Hit By The Coronavirus

MeganTheeStallionRealerVideo d8139

Week Of Women: May 1-7, 2020

Fight Klub Header 56a8d

Legendary Actresses And Stuntwomen From Your Favorite Action Films Throw Down In This Virtual Fight

telethonShareable instaSQ 1f5ea

Right Now: Join Margaret Cho, Jenny Slate, And Elizabeth Banks On Instagram To Save Independent Abortion Clinics

JessamynS c1c0f

Yoga Superstar Jessamyn Stanley Stretches The Boundaries Of The Practice On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

carrie fisher princess leia hoth empire 221094 1280x0 f1509

How To Celebrate Star Wars Day (AKA, May The Fourth) From Quarantine

firey feminist hand illustration e665b

5 Feminist Collectives for Women of Color Mobilizing on the ’Gram

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button