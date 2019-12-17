Quantcast
Kathy Iandoli Declares All Femcees Reign Supreme In 'God Save The Queens

Kathy Iandoli Declares All Femcees Reign Supreme In "God Save The Queens"

Details
IN Books

godsavethequeens 81ff6

 

GOD SAVE THE QUEENS: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop
By Kathy Iandoli
(Dey Street Books)

ADVERTISEMENT

When Rapsody’s video for “Ibtihaj” dropped last summer, she rapped, “Women been leading the way, since Roxanne Shante.” As journalist Kathy Iandoli demonstrates in her excellent history of these very women “leading the way” in hip-hop, sisterly shout-outs are too rare in this genre, where women are often forced into battle rather than (as Queen Latifah spelled it) “U.N.I.T.Y.”

God Save the Queens tracks the contributions of women in the rap game from the 1970s sound system parties in the Bronx to VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. Iandoli is not just a chronicler, but also an insider. She’s worked in the music industry since the mid-’90s and her personal stories further enliven her material. Returning to her subjects’ (and her own) experiences battling industry sexism, Iandoli deftly teases out and spotlights the root cause: women pitted against each other to ignite headlines and sales. The book ends with a distinct hopefulness regarding the up-and-coming women of Rapsody’s generation, smashing charts and stereotypes. They know there’s room for more than one queen in the game. (4/5)

By Maria Elena Buszek

 

God Save the Queens was published October 22, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Michelle Tea's "Against Memoir" Is A Study Of Counterculture And Life On The Fringe: BUST Review

Is "Toxic Femininity" A Thing?

Lizzo Won This Year With Eight Grammy Nominations

 

Tags: books , book review , Kathy Iandoli , God Save the Queens , hip-hop , rap , femcees , music , history , criticism

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

16256898279 0c6630a98e c 07dd9

Sanna Marin Becomes World's Youngest Prime Minister In Finland

bozarjian 4d8fd

Reporter Who Was Sexually Harassed Live On Air Speaks Out

36Pvntyw 1377e

A Feminist Report From The U.S.-Mexico Border

woman 1386090 1280 554c4

Women Are Still Being Forced Into Menstruation Huts In This Part Of Nepal

bombshell ac66d

Week Of Women: December 13-19, 2019

rosabel1 faf56

Rosabel Rosalind Kurth-Sofer Is Fighting Jewish Stereotypes With Art

OXXbV3Rw d232c

"Seberg" Doesn't Get Jean Seberg's Story Quite Right

bombshell ac66d

In The Era of Trump And #MeToo, "Bombshell" Rings Hollow

Bust CitrusGarland 46156 1f9e8

Deck Your Halls With This Easy Dried Citrus Garland DIY

gabby orcutt kPtrg4Z6jZ0 unsplash e5061

How Teen Marriage Opens Child Porn Loophole For A Missouri Doctor

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button