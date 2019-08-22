Astrologer Annabel Gat Is Writing About A New Kind Of Compatibility: BUST Interview

Over a decade ago, I serendipitously met my teacher and mentor Annabel Gat at a store party in the Lower East Side. In that time, she has spearheaded herself to the top of the astrology sphere through her horoscopes for Vice’s Astro Guide, her cheeky and informative Tweets, and her endless knowledge of the cosmos. And now, she has an amazing hot new compatibility book perfect for all astro fans and newbies – an undeniable “it” book of the summer.

The Astrology of Love & Sex: A Modern Compatibility Guide is more than just a basic book on synastry. It’s prolific. In the beautiful book, Gat goes into immense detail describing the “flirting techniques” and “turn-ons” of each sun sign before discussing how they relate to each other sign. It’s easy to tell that this book is Gat’s labor of lovefrom start to finish. This astrology book is legit, accurate, and a must have for everyone—not only the cosmically inclined.

I sat down with my fabulous teacher to discuss her book in five questions and get the deets on astrological compatibility for BUST readers.

What is your stance on compatibility?

A relationship between any two people and any two charts can work—as long as both parties are responsible and really working on themselves. That’s more important than the chart.

What is astrological compatibility used for?

Synastry and compatibility is really fun and a tool for self-reflection that can be used to better oneself and the people around you.

Do you think it’s the end-all, be-all of a relationship?

It’s great to use compatibility as a healing tool, not necessarily something that be used to judge the relationship—but, something to help guide you to become a better partner to your own self.

What can you learn from compatibility?

It’s also a great way to learn astrology. For me and other people, compatibility books were their first astrology books, and by reading them you can learn about other zodiac signs and start thinking astrologically.

Can a relationship exist with bad synastry?

Yes, but whether you’re using astrology for relationships or love it’s a better way to understand yourself. How people feel about each other...how they can grow as a couple is what I think holds more prominence because we can use the charts as a way for them to heal together.

The Astrology of Love & Sex is out now.

