Quantcast
Keah Brown's 'The Pretty One' Is A Candid Look At Life With A Disability

Keah Brown's "The Pretty One" Is A Candid Look At Life With A Disability

Details
IN Books

 

ThePrettyOne 72dd5

The Pretty One: On Life, Pop Culture, Disability, and Other Reasons to Fall in Love with Me
By Keah Brown
(Atria Books)

ADVERTISEMENT


In her candid memoir, author Keah Brown comes across like an affable seatmate on a long flight. Her writing is comfortable, conversational, and woven with ribbons of hard-earned self-awareness. Brown is young, Black, and disabled, and she writes a great deal about the work she’s done to love herself in a world that tries to tell her, for instance, that essential oils will help cure her cerebral palsy. (Note: they will not, but she is practiced at responding to this kind of unsolicited advice from strangers.)

The title comes from the fact that Brown is a twin. She’s had a complicated journey learning to bond and communicate with her sister, whose able-bodied experience has been so different from her own. But discussing pop culture is one way she has found to open important dialogues on access and gaps in representation. Also included is a compelling love letter to chairs—some she has long loved, others she’s had flings with. There is humor and heart here, as one might correctly expect coming from the creator of the viral #disabledandcute hashtag. (3/5)

By Christine Femia

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

More from BUST

 

With #DisabledAndCute, Keah Brown Is Changing The Narrative Around Disability

New York's Transit System Has An Accessibility Problem

Marianne Williamson Isn’t The Spiritual Feminist We Need Right Now

 

Tags: books , book review , Keah Brown , The Pretty One , pop culture , disability , #disabledandcute

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

k8bush 39d5d

Top 10 Reasons We're Still Obsessed With Kate Bush

euw9pv1sb2tjd4zgui2s 6821a

Fat Roles and Fat Rolls: What the Ursula Casting Tells Us About Roles for Fat Women and Femmes

600px Marianne Williamson 46644120952 8a6c8

Marianne Williamson Isn’t The Spiritual Feminist We Need Right Now

cq5dam.web.1200.675 9c043

Barbie Ferreira Is The TV Queen We’ve Been Waiting For: BUST Interview

nightingale c79c3

"The Nightingale" Is Horrifying – Literally

a black lady sketch show b39b7

Week Of Women: August 2-8, 2019

TheApology bab2f

Eve Ensler's "The Apology" Is A Tough, But Necessary Read About Forgiveness

Kingdom Tower at night 06e56

Women of Saudi Arabia Can Now Travel Without A Man As Their Guardian

BUSTmagazine Issue117 modified e4851

How The Anonymous South Korean Feminist Movement Moved From Online To The Streets

eygUcN2I 4ba46

Propagate Your Plants In 4 Easy Steps

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button