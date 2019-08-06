Quantcast
Learn How To Be A Newborn Kitty Caretaker With Kitten Lady’s New Book

Learn How To Be A Newborn Kitty Caretaker With Kitten Lady's New Book

HANNAH SHAW, AKA Kitten Lady, was 20 when she rescued a kitten from a tree, nursed it back to health, and found her calling: fostering neonatal cats. Because kittens who are younger than eight weeks require round-the-clock care (like being fed via syringe every two hours), most shelters aren’t equipped to handle them. As a result, hundreds of thousands of kittens are euthanized every year before they can be adopted. But Shaw is hoping to create more second chances for these little ones with her new book, Tiny but Mighty: Kitten Lady’s Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines (out August 6). In this how-to guide (with plenty of heart-melty photos) for fostering newborn cats, Shaw addresses every concern, from outfitting your home (always have a heat source) to treating common medical issues (like ringworm and feline immunodeficiency virus). The physical and emotional commitment of fostering kittens is no joke—especially the letting go part—but Shaw clearly shows it’s a rewarding journey to take.

 

 

By Kat McQuade

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

Tags: kittens , Hannah Shaw , Kitten Lady , books

