"We Love Anderson Cooper" Is A Modern And Timeless Coming Out Story

The title story in R.L. Maizes’ new collection, We Love Anderson Cooper, is at once modern and timeless. A boy preparing for his Bar Mitzvah decides to come out, to finally let his parents and community know who he really is. But tangled in his need to be seen and accepted is the possibility that his coming out might go viral, that people might be inspired by his bravery, that he could end up on Ellen. In another standout, “Yiddish Lessons,” a tragic outcome is presented before the bulk of the story explains what happened in the years leading up to it. These tales are quiet, deriving their power from a sense of faltering calm. Maizes creates complex, sometimes unlikable characters that always resonate. (5/5)

By Molly Horan

We Love Anderson Cooper was published July 23, 2019.

