Helen Ellis Talks Mammograms And Marriage In 'Southern Lady Code

Helen Ellis Talks Mammograms And Marriage In "Southern Lady Code"

Southern Lady Code: Essays
By Helen Ellis
(Doubleday)

Helen Ellis, the bestselling author of American Housewife, has done it again! Southern Lady Code is an equally funny collection of essays about how Ellis’ upbringing in Alabama shaped who she is today. Throughout the book, her mother gives advice about how to survive and succeed as a woman. When instructing her daughter on how to protect herself, Ellis’ mother says, “Helen Michelle, what you do is empty a fake lemon juice lemon and fill it with hairspray. When you squeeze it, it’s a direct stream to the eyes. It’s blinding and completely legal.” Ellis also puts a hilarious, honest, Southern-lady twist on mammograms, court cases, marriage, and much more. Written like a memoir, these 23 essays are all quick, enjoyable stories you’ll want to share with friends. (4/5)

By Allie Lawrence

Southern Lady Code was published April 16, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

