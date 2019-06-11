LaTonya Yvette’s Memoir "Woman Of Color" Has It All

BROOKLYN-BASED STYLIST LaTonya Yvette inspires a dedicated following with her eponymous lifestyle blog, as much for the creative way she layers an outfit as for her honest reflections on motherhood and her changing body. Her first book, Woman of Color (Abrams Image), is a memoir, but it is also a map for living, filled with beautiful images and how-to sections that break down such essentials as tying a hair wrap and dealing with grief or bullies. But Yvette’s viewpoint isn’t the only one included; every section ends with an interview featuring a woman of color from a DJ to a doula. The chorus of voices is a powerful affirmation, an ode. It is essential reading and looks damn fine on a midcentury coffee table.

By Miriam Mosher

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

