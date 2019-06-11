Quantcast
LaTonya Yvette’s Memoir 'Woman Of Color' Has It All

LaTonya Yvette’s Memoir "Woman Of Color" Has It All

Details
IN Books

 

 

WOC ab8c6

ADVERTISEMENT

One From the Heart

BROOKLYN-BASED STYLIST LaTonya Yvette inspires a dedicated following with her eponymous lifestyle blog, as much for the creative way she layers an outfit as for her honest reflections on motherhood and her changing body. Her first book, Woman of Color (Abrams Image), is a memoir, but it is also a map for living, filled with beautiful images and how-to sections that break down such essentials as tying a hair wrap and dealing with grief or bullies. But Yvette’s viewpoint isn’t the only one included; every section ends with an interview featuring a woman of color from a DJ to a doula. The chorus of voices is a powerful affirmation, an ode. It is essential reading and looks damn fine on a midcentury coffee table.

 

By Miriam Mosher

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

More from BUST

8 Black Feminist Principles That Taught Me About Dismantling The System

How New Orleans' "Baby Dolls" Created A Feminist Legacy

12 Women and Non-Binary Asian Americans You Should Know About

 

Tags: shortie , book , book review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

3ujGCipJ f6502

This Gender-Neutral Line Is Challenging The Swimsuit Binary

SorryArt ae995

My Depression Owes You An Apology (And So Do I)

img 0298 e1497877274183 6d0d9

Just A Few Of History's Baddest Queer Bitches

800px A clinic escort outside the Planned Parenthood Carol Whitehill Moses Center 38949360565 c6173

"State-Sanctioned Sexual Assault" is Missouri’s Latest Attack on Abortion Access

L7 dc828

L7's Donita Sparks On Touring, Trump, And Her Band's Feminist Legacy

03 pose.w600.h315.2x 0294f

Week Of Women: June 7-13, 2019

4591773596 8a6d3e7f72 z 999b8

A Sexologist's Advice On Getting Past Squirting Shame

Nike 5a9ae

Nike’s “Dream Further” Shows Just How Empowering Women’s Soccer Can Be

rebelde 13809

A Makeup Line Made Especially For Mujeres

Yellow Bathtub 408c6

To Hell With High Heels: Japanese Women Are Kickin' Outdated Dress Codes

Upcoming Events

HelloTittie's 3rd Annual Creative Chicks Art Event
Sat Jun 15 @ 5:00PM - 08:00PM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM (Tennessee)
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button