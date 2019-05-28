"Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered" Sets The Tone For The Best Grown-Up Slumber Party Ever

Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide

By Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

(Forge Books)

This memoir by My Favorite Murder podcast hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark is a must-read for fans. And the duo’s wisecracking-but-tender stories are sure to lure in new admirers as well. Many who first tuned in to MFM to share in the hosts’ fascination with true crime also fell in love with their frankness and friendship, and this book expands on their stories. Their off-the-cuff quips—which have become like secret handshakes among fans (and inspired tons of Etsy merch)—are now chapter headings that elaborate on lessons learned the hard way, from “You’re in a Cult, Call Your Dad” to “Stay Out Of the Forest.” It’s a clever way to organize the essays, and allows Kilgariff and Hardstark to continue the conversations they’ve had with each other.

If you’re squeamish about true crime, that’s OK; there’s not a lot of mess, except for the everyday, mundane kind we all experience at the hands of family, friends, lovers, and ourselves. SSDGM perfectly captures the vibe of the authors’ podcast and will make readers feel like they’re at the best grown-up slumber party ever. (3/5)

By Jenni Miller

Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide was published May 28, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

