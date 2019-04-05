"On Being 40(ish)" Confronts the Legendary Beast That is Middle Age

On Being 40(ish)

Edited by Lindsey Mead

(Simon & Schuster)

The age of 40 is like a legendary beast that you never expect to meet. Yet everyone who is lucky enough to reach that birthday must grapple with the inevitable existential questions that it brings, along with the ever-encroaching awareness of mortality—one’s own and everyone else’s. How can time feel so long and yet so fleeting? What kind of lives do we want to live, and how do we live them while we can?

ADVERTISEMENT

This anthology of well-written essays by women (plus two poems and a short comic) represent years of accumulated wisdom and growth. Over a dozen authors—including Meghan Daum, Kate Bolick, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Sloane Crosley, KJ Dell’Antonia, Julie Klam, Jena Schwartz, Sophfronia Scott, Allison Winn Scotch, Lee Woodruff, and Jill Kargman—share their soul-searching experiences of bonding, loss, relationships, achievement, personal development, painful events, and finding joy in the everyday. These essays are worth reading before you’re 40, too, because absorbing these authors’ insights might prepare you to cope with middle age. It’s unfortunate, however, that the compilation doesn’t include any trans women, which, in 2019, feels like a glaring omission. 4/5

By Renate Robertson

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

On Being 40(ish) was released February 5, 2019. This article originally appeared in the March/April 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Interview: Author Sloane Crosley Talks Sad Stuff On The Street

Why This Collection Of Essays By Women Is Essential For Literature And For Life

15 Books By Women Coming Out In February 2019 That We Need To Read Immediately