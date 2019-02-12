How Well Do You Know Toni Morrison? Take This Quiz To Find Out!

Toni Morrison Is Number One! A literary legend with a new book debuting in February, Toni Morrison is a writer and professor whose novels, including Song of Solomon and The Bluest Eye, are considered masterpieces of the American canon. Think you know what makes Toni so Beloved? Then take the quiz!

1. Born in Lorain, OH, on February 18,1931, Toni’s birth name was __________.

a. Chloe Ardelia Wofford

b. Marguerite Annie Johnson

c. Alice Faye Williams

d. Gloria Jean Watkins

2. Toni was ___ years old when she published her first novel, The Bluest Eye. A single mom, she woke at 4 a.m. every morning to write it.

a. 19

b. 29

c. 39

d. 49

3. Which of the following prestigious honors have been awarded to Toni?

a. Nobel Prize in Literature

b. Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

c. Presidential Medal of Freedom

d. All of the above

4. Toni’s only novel to be made into a film was Beloved, starring ________.

a. Whoopi Goldberg

b. Oprah Winfrey

c. Halle Berry

d. Lena Horne

5. Complete the following Toni quote: “A ______ is a woman that cares about where she came from and takes care of them that took care of her.”

a. womanist

b. leader

c. daughter

d. feminist

By Emily Rems

Top photo: Michael Lionstar (Toni Morrison)

This piece originally appeared in the January/February 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Answer Key: 1.a, 2.c, 3.d, 4.b, 5.c

