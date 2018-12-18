BUST's 23 Best Books Of 2018

In each issue of BUST's print magazine we review at least 14 books, and we also feature additional book reviews on BUST.com. Here, we’ve rounded up 22 of our favorite books published in 2018, featuring authors including Tayari Jones, Melissa Broder, Ottessa Moshfegh, and Ijeoma Oluo. See our picks below in order of release date. Happy reading!

So You Want To Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

(Seal Press, January 16)

Read our review.

When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele

(St. Martin’s Press, January 16)

Read our review.

An American Marriage: A Novel by Tayari Jones

(Algonquin Books, February 6)

Read our review.

Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney Cooper

(St. Martin’s Press, February 20)

Read our review.

Don’t Call Me Princess: Essays On Girls, Women, Sex, and Life by Peggy Orenstein

(Harper Paperbacks, February 27)

Read our review.

The Merry Spinster by Daniel Mallory Ortberg

(Holt Paperbacks, March 13)

Read our review.





Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture edited by Roxane Gay

(Harper Perennial, May 1)

Read our review.





The Pisces: A Novel by Melissa Broder

(Hogarth, May 3)

Read our review.

Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston

(Amistad Press, May 8)

Read our review.

Florida by Lauren Groff

(Riverhead Books, June 5)

Read our review.





My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh

(Penguin Press, July 10)

Read our review.





Love War Stories by Ivelisse Rodriguez

(The Feminist Press, July 10)

Read our review.

Severance by Ling Ma

(Farrar, Straus and Giroux, August 14)

Read our review.





She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore

(Gray Wolf Press, September 11)

Read our review.





Night Moves by Jessica Hopper

(University of Texas Press, September 18)

Read our review.





All You Can Ever Know: A Memoir by Nicole Chung

(Catapult, October 2)

Read our review.





What If This Were Enough?: Essays by Heather Havrilesky

(Doubleday, October 2)

Read our review.





Training School for Negro Girls by Camille Acker

(The Feminist Press, October 9)

Read our review.





Revolting Prostitutes: The Fight For Sex Workers' Rights by Juno Mac and Molly Smith

(Verso Books, October 23)

Read our review.





Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves by Glory Edim

(Ballantine Books, October 30)

Read our review.





Beyoncé in Formation: Remixing Black Feminism by Omise’eke Tinsley

(University of Texas Press, November 6)

Read our review.





Fade Into You by Nikki Darling

(The Feminist Press, November 13)

Read our review.





My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braitwaithe

(Doubleday, November 20)

Read our review.

