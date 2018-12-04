Quantcast
7 New Books By Women To Add To Your To-Read List For December 2018

The year is almost over, but  are our picks for our most-anticipated new books by women for the final month of 2018.

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield 

Diane Setterfield's (The Thirteenth Tale) third novel is centered around a mystery: a wounded man carrying a dead child walks into an inn on the river Thames—and then, hours later, the girl comes back to life. Out Tuesday, December 4.

Milkman by Anna Burns

This Man Booker Prize-winning novel follows an unnamed 18-year-old girl in 1970s Northern Ireland who encounters danger when the Milkman—an older man with ties to a local paramilitary group—begins pursuing her. Out Tuesday, December 4.

Radiant Shimmering Light by Sarah Selecky

This satirical novel follows a 40-year-old animal aura artist who reconnects with her estranged cousin, "Eleven," who is the famous face of a women's empowerment brand. Out Tuesday, December 4.

Revolution Sunday by Wendy Guerra, translated by Achy Obejas

Acclaimed Cuban writer Wendy Guerra's work is translated into English for the first time with this translation of her 2016 novel following a young Cuban writer who finds herself under surveillance by the government. Out Tuesday, December 4.

Boys: What It Means to Become a Man by Rachel Giese 

Journalist Rachel Giese investigates how ideas about masculinity are changing and explores what we can do to help young boys grow up free of toxic masculinity. Out Tuesday, December 11.

Yes, I’m Hot in This: The Hilarious Truth about Life in a Hijab by Huda Fahmy

Cartoonist Huda Fahmy shares stories of her life as a Muslim-American woman who wears the hijab in this graphic memoir. Out Tuesday, December 11.

A Velocity of Being: Letters to A Young Reader edited by Maria Popova and Claudia Bedrick 

Brain Pickings founder Maria Popova compiles letters and illustrations celebrating the joys of reading, featuring contributions from Jane Goodall, Neil Gaiman, Shonda Rhimes, Judy Blume, Jacqueline Wilson, and many others. Out Monday, December 31. 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
