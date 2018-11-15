Quantcast
The Second Shelf' Is Fighting Literary Sexism

"The Second Shelf" Is Fighting Literary Sexism

Details
IN Books

hUUw5kA 14e50

For writer-turned-rare-book dealer A.N. Devers, collecting and selling titles exclusively by women is her way of challenging the male-dominated literary world. “It just became very clear to me one day at a rare book fair that [book collecting] is really messed up for women,” she says. “Essentially, the whole field is male, and they’re mostly interested in books by men.”

In contrast, Devers’ online bookshop and quarterly print publication, The Second Shelf (TheSecondShelf.com), offers not only a way to get your hands on tough finds by female authors, but also offers new writing to discover. “I read rare book catalogues on a regular basis and they often don’t have a single book by a woman in them,” she laments. “Women have been writing since Sappho. When you pick up a rare book catalogue that’s full of books that are over 300 years old and it goes on for over 300 pages and there’s not one book by a woman or about anything to do with being a woman, it’s frustrating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Devers, The Second Shelf also wants to raise awareness around how rare book consumers are actually shaping literary culture. When women collect writing by women, both from today and those who have been undervalued in the past due to sexism, a shift occurs in the market regarding what books are held in high esteem. This matters a lot, because books from private collections often get left to universities or libraries, and this is how the literary cannon is shaped for generations to come. “If we don’t make room on bookshelves for women writers, not just going forward but from the past,” Devers cautions, “then we’re simply just enforcing the status quo for literature and for history as a whole.” 

By Katie Shepherd
Photographed by Jo Emmerson
This article originally appeared in the October/November 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

The Paris Review's Only Female Editor Has Been Almost Entirely Erased From History

5 Classic Feminist Reads That Aren't "The Feminine Mystique"

"Faking It" Asks—And Answers—Why Women Lie About Sex

Tags: A.N. Devers , the Second Shelf , books , A.N. Devers , diverse books , literary sexism

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

pulga fa8ef

This Town Built By Women Was Destroyed In The California Fires—Here's How To Help Them Rebuild

thenewtarot 424af

5 Up-And-Coming Women Musicians You Should Know About

Mass Shooters Article 4c0bc

The Thousand Oaks Shooter Is Another Mass Murderer With A History Of Violence Against Women

openearthdetail 3d6ec

Erotic Sci-Fi Graphic Novel "Open Earth" Explores Polyamory In Space

suds e3c48

A Fine Frenzy's Alison Sudol Goes Solo With Haunting Ballad "Escape The Blade": BUST Premiere

Rolled Hairstyles Le Miroir Parisien 1864 via Met Museum 9863f

The Rats, Cats, And Mice Of 1860s Ladies' Hairstyles

Screen Shot 2018 11 13 at 12.02.09 PM d1036

Kyrsten Sinema Is The First Out Bisexual Senator And Arizona's First Female Senator

obamas 80d81

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Miscarriage, In Vitro Fertilization In New Memoir

maggierogers b12f0

Maggie Rogers Is The Pop Icon We Need Now

beto 46b57

Coming To Terms With Another Six Years of Ted Cruz, And Why I’m Not Losing Hope in the Blue Wave in Texas

Upcoming Events

5th Annual Black Women In Business Extravaganza
Fri Nov 16 @ 7:00PM - 03:00PM
A Decade Deeper at Brooklyn's Pioneer Works
Sat Nov 17 @ 2:00PM - 11:59PM
5th Annual Black Women In Business Extravaganza
Sat Nov 17 @ 7:00PM - 03:00PM
Chloë Sevigny's Birthday!
Sun Nov 18 @12:00AM
5th Annual Black Women In Business Extravaganza
Sun Nov 18 @ 7:00PM - 03:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button