Quantcast
12 New Books By Women Released In September 2018

12 New Books By Women Released In September 2018

Details
IN Books

bookshed b8b6e

September is here, and so are a new batch of books! We've picked 12 of the most exciting new releases by women out this month, and noted when we have additional coverage in the works.

Ponti by Sharlene Teo (September 4)

ADVERTISEMENT

ponti df964

This debut novel set in Singapore follows a fraught friendship between teens Szu and Circe, earning comparisons to Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels.

The Silence Of The Girls by Pat Barker (September 4)

silence 27b21

Booker Prize winner Pat Barker's new novel tells the story of the Iliad through the eyes of the captive queen Briseis during the end of the Trojan War.

Feminasty: The Complicated Woman's Guide To Surviving The Patriarchy Without Drinking Herself To Death by Erin Gibson (September 4)

feminasty 2efcc
Throwing Shade host Erin Gibson brings her trademark feminist humor to this collection of personal essays. Stay tuned for additional coverage on BUST.com.

She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore (September 11)

shewouldbeking 2ff63

This critically debut novel follows three characters—a West African exile, an African American escaped slave, and a biracial Jamaican with magical powers—during Liberia's early years.

 

Rage Becomes Her: The Power Of Women's Anger by Soraya Chemaly (September 11)

rage 38e5e

A nonfiction book proclaiming the need for women's anger, Soraya Chemaly's manifesto has earned praise from Gloria Steinem.

The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel That Scandalized the World by Sarah Weinman (September 11)

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

reallolita 5d008

Sarah Weinman delves into the real-life kidnapping case that may have inspired Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita in this true crime investigation.

Ordinary People by Diana Evans (September 11)

ordinarypeople f9999

Diana Evans' third novel follows two thirtysomething couples in struggling relationships.

Untrue: Why Nearly Everything We Believe About Women, Lust, and Infidelity Is Wrong and How the New Science Can Set Us Free by Wednesday Martin (September 18)

untrue 6744d

Cultura critic Wednesday Martin upends myths about female infidelity and sexuality in her new book. Stay tuned for additional coverage on BUST.com.


Night Moves by Jessica Hopper (September 18)

nightmoves 4fe90

Music critic Jessica Hopper's nonfiction book is part memoir, part ode to Chicago. Stay tuned for additional coverage on BUST.com.

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan (September 18) 

washingtonblack f3246

Longlisted for the Man Booker Prize, Washington Black follows the titular character, an eleven-year-old boy enslaved in Barbados whose life changes when an eccentric naturalist and abolitionist takes an interest in him.

Transcription by Kate Atkinson (September 25)

transcription 50faa
Life After Life author Kate Atkinson returns to the WWII era with this novel about a former teen spy who, a decade after the war ends, has to confront her past.

Ninth Street Women : Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler — Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art by Mary Gabriel  (September 25)

ninthstreet dc6ee

Mary Gabriel's latest nonfiction book is this biography of five women painters in the male-dominated world of abstract painting.

More from BUST

9 New Books By Women Authors To Add To Your To-Read List

11 New Books By Women Coming Out In August 2018

Amber Tamblyn’s Poetry Corner: "How To Love The Empty Air" By Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: books , new books , September 2018 , Jessica Hopper , Wednesday Martin , Erin Gibson , Wayetu Moore

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

buckangel11 7326d

Buck Angel On What Every Trans Man Should Ask His Gynecologist

toothbrush d5d09

The Evolution of Masturbation For Vulva Owners

pegging ad250

How To Try Pegging Without Breaking The Bank

Shot 05 064 final morebackground

Portia de Rossi On Eating Disorder Recovery, Coming Out, And Falling In Love: From The BUST Archives

littlegirl 1ae8a

This Street Artist Uses Yarn To Create Unforgettable Images

destinationwedding 231b5

Week Of Women: August 31-September 6, 2018

5279672806 87b7b9b0ff b 0ac8f

Celebrate Labor Day With This Brief History of Women In The Labor Movement

lotr eda94

Pawning My Purity Ring

quack doctor open for business coloured etching by g m woodward 1802 768x529 0c958

Aphrodisiacs, Elixirs, And More Dubious Medicines Of The Victorian Era

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 at 5.01.08 PM e9bac

Princess Nokia Slays Again With Her Activism For Puerto Rico

Upcoming Events

Rose McGowan's Birthday!
Wed Sep 05 @12:00AM
Rosie Perez's Birthday!
Thu Sep 06 @12:00AM
Neko Case's Birthday!
Sat Sep 08 @12:00AM
Amy Poehler's Birthday!
Sun Sep 16 @12:00AM
Women In Business Fall Expo/Fashion Show
Sun Sep 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
View Full Calendar