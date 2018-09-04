12 New Books By Women Released In September 2018

September is here, and so are a new batch of books! We've picked 12 of the most exciting new releases by women out this month, and noted when we have additional coverage in the works.

Ponti by Sharlene Teo (September 4)

ADVERTISEMENT

This debut novel set in Singapore follows a fraught friendship between teens Szu and Circe, earning comparisons to Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels.





The Silence Of The Girls by Pat Barker (September 4)

Booker Prize winner Pat Barker's new novel tells the story of the Iliad through the eyes of the captive queen Briseis during the end of the Trojan War.





Feminasty: The Complicated Woman's Guide To Surviving The Patriarchy Without Drinking Herself To Death by Erin Gibson (September 4)





Throwing Shade host Erin Gibson brings her trademark feminist humor to this collection of personal essays. Stay tuned for additional coverage on BUST.com.





She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore (September 11)





This critically debut novel follows three characters—a West African exile, an African American escaped slave, and a biracial Jamaican with magical powers—during Liberia's early years.

Rage Becomes Her: The Power Of Women's Anger by Soraya Chemaly (September 11)







A nonfiction book proclaiming the need for women's anger, Soraya Chemaly's manifesto has earned praise from Gloria Steinem.





The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel That Scandalized the World by Sarah Weinman (September 11)

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download





Sarah Weinman delves into the real-life kidnapping case that may have inspired Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita in this true crime investigation.





Ordinary People by Diana Evans (September 11)







Diana Evans' third novel follows two thirtysomething couples in struggling relationships.





Untrue: Why Nearly Everything We Believe About Women, Lust, and Infidelity Is Wrong and How the New Science Can Set Us Free by Wednesday Martin (September 18)







Cultura critic Wednesday Martin upends myths about female infidelity and sexuality in her new book. Stay tuned for additional coverage on BUST.com.





Night Moves by Jessica Hopper (September 18)







Music critic Jessica Hopper's nonfiction book is part memoir, part ode to Chicago. Stay tuned for additional coverage on BUST.com.



Washington Black by Esi Edugyan (September 18)

Longlisted for the Man Booker Prize, Washington Black follows the titular character, an eleven-year-old boy enslaved in Barbados whose life changes when an eccentric naturalist and abolitionist takes an interest in him.

Transcription by Kate Atkinson (September 25)





Life After Life author Kate Atkinson returns to the WWII era with this novel about a former teen spy who, a decade after the war ends, has to confront her past.





Ninth Street Women : Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler — Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art by Mary Gabriel (September 25)







Mary Gabriel's latest nonfiction book is this biography of five women painters in the male-dominated world of abstract painting.

More from BUST



9 New Books By Women Authors To Add To Your To-Read List

11 New Books By Women Coming Out In August 2018

Amber Tamblyn’s Poetry Corner: "How To Love The Empty Air" By Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.