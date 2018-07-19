Quantcast
Novelist Lauren Groff Gave The Perfect Answer To This Question That Men Are Never Asked

Novelist Lauren Groff Gave The Perfect Answer To This Question That Men Are Never Asked

Details
IN Books

lgauthor 3 0f264

Lauren Groff, the award-winning author of Fates and Furies and Arcadia, gracefully shut down a Harvard Gazette interviewer who asked how she balances work with family. “I understand that this is a question of vital importance to many people, particularly to other mothers who are artists trying to get their work done, and know that I feel for everyone in the struggle,” she responded. “But until I see a male writer asked this question, I’m going to respectfully decline to answer it.”

The interview, which you can read in full here, continued seamlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well-meaning as the question may have been, hyper-focusing on the idea of the woman who "has it all" has a shaky, sexist history—and our societal obsession with working moms (over working dads) highlights the outdated idea that in a two-parent household with a mom and a dad, the woman should be staying home with her kids and feeling some kind of guilt if she chooses to continue or pursue a career. The Huffington Post recalled Jennifer Garner’s 2014 speech at Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood event, in which the actress remembered attending a press junket with her then-husband, Ben Affleck, and the two compared questions they were asked afterwards.

“Every single person who interviewed me—I mean every single one—asked me, ‘how do you balance work and family?’” Garner said. “No one asked [Affleck] about it that day. As a matter of fact, no one had ever asked him about it, and we do share the same family. Isn’t it time to kinda change that conversation?”

Groff herself has, in fact, previously spoken out about this same phenomenon, though not as bluntly. In a 2016 interview with The New Yorker, she shared:

“The questions I get most at readings or in interviews are about being a mother and writer, when I’m expected to do this sort of tap dance of humility that I have no desire or ability to dance. I think people are mostly kind and don’t know that, when they ask these questions of women, they are asking us to perform a kind of ceremonial subjection—that we’re not allowed our achievements without first denigrating ourselves or saying, with a sigh, ‘Yes, that’s correct, I’m a writer and a mother, and it’s so hard, and no, I don’t do it well.”

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Groff published her most recent collection of short stories, Florida, last month. 

Top photo via Penguin Random House / Megan Brown

More from BUST

11 New Books By Women To Read This Summer

5 Women Graphic Novelists You Should Be Reading

This Woman Had The Best-Ever Response To Slut-Shaming

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: Lauren Groff , female writers , The Harvard Gazette

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

newweetz 31bef 71228

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

slutwalk woman samirah raheem e1531816132564 fd096

This Woman Had The Best-Ever Response To Slut-Shaming

bathroom df939

The Anxious Women

She Ra art 426b4 53ac3

Men Are Mad That The New She-Ra Isn't "Sexy Enough"

alicebag e6e68

Alice Bag On Getting Older, Being Brash, And How Artists Can Fight Back Against Trump

math 94ea5

2+2=Porn With The Cheekily Named Math Magazine

strangerriverdale bde84

How "Stranger Things" and "Riverdale" Are Rebranding Horror's "Final Girl"

1600px Amazon Patent Drive Wednesbury sign 37813020024 09f86

Amazon Workers In Europe Hold #AmazonStrike On #PrimeDay Over Low Pay, Poor Working Conditions, Pregnancy Discrimination: Link Roundup

o.school image 93415

This Website Gives You the Sex Ed You Never Had

boss b7aa5

Your Summer Empowerment Playlist

Upcoming Events

Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers
Sat Jul 21 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar