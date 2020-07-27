News

5 Corona Mask Protests That Miss the Point

While countries like New Zealand are having farmers markets, frolicking around with Kiwi birds and are basically Covid-19 free, Americans are still debating whether the disease is a conspiracy theory. Considering America has the largest percentage of cases of any country in the world, you would think people wouldn’t be so resistant to wearing something that could help prevent catching a disease and dying. But some people are dumb, like really, really dumb. If you’ve seen any of the countless videos of people throwing tantrums in a Target or a Costco after refusing to wear a mask, you know that some people aren’t really thinking about the big picture. Similarly, over the past few months there have been countless protestors, or people just being painfully ignorant, that have tried to “one-up” society with their mask objections. Here are my favorite Coronavirus mask protests, rated:

It’s crazy that some people see wearing a mask as a “sign of tyranny” when there are SO many actual examples of tyranny from the Trump administration you could use. As many have said before me, being inconvenienced is not the same as oppression so stop being obtuse and wear your mask! The government isn't being tyrannical, just think of all the other regulations enacted for public health like requiring seat belts while driving and basic food safety at public establishments. You might have a right to bear arms but you don’t have a right to bare face during a pandemic.

Also, here is a funny tweet by comedian Nikki Glaser that I think gets my point across:

My ultimate fantasy is telling a stranger, “you need to wear a mask” and as they go off about fake news and hoaxes, I say “oh no, I’m sorry, it’s because you’re ugly.” — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) June 26, 2020

Header image screenshot of lockdown and mask protest from GlobalNews via YouTube.

Georgia is a journalism student at The New School in Manhattan who loves writing, watching cartoons and intersectional feminism. She is an avid napper and cat lover. Because she is behind on the times, follow her only recently made twitter @georgiagrdodd.