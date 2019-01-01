Thank you to EVERYONE who came out last weekend to the BUST Craftacular! This year we decided to focus on women-owned businesses, and it was a hit! A special shoutout to our incredible vendors and teachers for taking the time to showcase their talents and products. And we could not have done this event without our sponsors: Green Mountain Energy, Manic Panic, Bowery Farming, The Quarto Group, Nike and Artist & Craftsman Supply. We hope to see you again next year!

On Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th, BUST celebrated our fourteenth annual Holiday Craftacular in Industry City. With displays from over 150 female vendors and businesses, as well as lady-led workshops and classes, all heavily centered around DIY, the market was the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit—and, of course, shop.











































































Happy Shoppers Stitch'D and her awesome knitwear! Trade St. Jam co. Feather and Foxglove and Flora 1761 Tish and Snooky with the Manic Panic crew, we love them so much! Midge of Cult Party. Bowery Farming with delicious salads. Blog editor Lydia Wang at the subs table. Hot Spoon Preserves Cuties from Cafe Eloise kept us caffeinated! All hail DJ Ali Gruber, she is THEE BEST!!!! Say cheese! I spy teacher and sexpert Sophie St. Thomas eyeing some jewelry! Sex and Cannabis class w Sophie St. Thomas Kara Lowentheil unf*cked our brains during the pod cast taping for Pop Tarts. Silkscreen Printing with Gowanus Print Lab herb class with Debbie Allen of Cult Party Helene Saucedo of Handful of Stars taught palmistry 101 Rona of Purple Kale Kitchen Jewelry class w Brooklyn Charm DIY Holiday cards w Jade Scarlett Activist Jamia Wilson with her students Students of The Brooklyn Kitchen learned how to make Vietnamese Spring Rolls Silkscreening w Gowanus Print Lab Beadwork Pom Pom earrings class w Jade Scarlett Intro to Sewing w Amy Verrier of Brooklyn Sewing Accademy Brooklyn Kitchen The custom cookie that Emily Sigall of One Girl Cookies taught in her decorating class! Icing the cookies Nike trainer Jes Woods led the Intro to Running class 20 luck students recieved a pair of running shoes, courtesy of Nike. Running on the pier in Industry City we Jes Woods! Great job runners!











































































Mulled wine was flowing and the music was pumping from BUST’s favorite DJ Ali Gruber, as shoppers strolled through the stall-filled venue. Handpicked jewelry was on display at Blue Star Alchemy, Brausiline, Fresh To Def Collective, Prince Peacock, Pickle Kitten, Star Sapphire, Brooklyn Body Bling, Sarafiné, and many more. Vintage, one-of-a-kind, and slogan adorned pieces of apparel hung in racks and lined the tables at Ahh Sweet Death, Reckless Daughter, Cult Party, Lady Madelaine Vintage, Jane Round, Abortion Access Front (you might remember the Abortion, Abortion, Abortion T-shirt), and many, many more.

We were lucky enough to have food and drink vendors, providing plenty of samples including SD Sauce, Broma Bakery, EmyD’s LLC, Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop, Salted Baked Goods, The Mom Friend, Trade Street Jam Co, Les Chocolateries Askanya, Purple Kale KitchenWorks, Spice Grove, Olde York Farm Distillery & Cooperage, and Cafe Eloise.

In addition to vendors, BUST Craftacular held over 50 classes and workshops. Ranging from beading and making crystal drop necklaces with Bead On Bond and Brooklyn Charm, to DIY Macrame Wall Hanging and Intro to Tie Dye with Jessi Highet, there was plenty to learn. Alison Taffel Rabinowitz taught women how to Negotiate Like a Boss Lady; Dawn Petter taught Herbal Stressbusters for City Living; Jade Scarlett held a DIY Pom Pom earring tutorial; Amy Verrier taught an Introduction to Sewing; Tonic Vibes broke down Everyday CBD Applications and Jes Woods led an Intro to Running sponsored by Nike. An extensive list of other informative, yet fun, classes and workshops took place alongside these over the two days.

Again, we would just like to thank everyone for participating in any way and making BUST’s Craftacular as special as it was. BUST is enormously grateful for all of the sponsors, vendors, attendees, DJs, teachers and lastly, but in no means least, the fashionable dogs from this years’ event!

All photos by Jena Cumbo

Mayzie is a recent graduate from Tenerife (yes, from that Ed Sheeran song) who is trying her hardest to live her best life in New York City. She's a messy Virgo who loves cats. Follow her barely ever updated Instagram @mayzie_caitlin or her website https://mayziecaitlinhopkins.com/