The rise of the clean beauty movement is bringing awareness to the potentially harmful ingredients lurking in our beautifully packaged products that usually end up in landfills. Regulating the cosmetic industry is historically an activist pursuit with groups like Environmental Working Group and the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics committing to provide information about harmful or toxic ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products. Even with activist efforts, consumers still don’t trust that brands are keeping them or our environment safe.

Products like serums and toothpaste are not able to be recycled because their packaging is often composed from a variety of materials like aluminum, plastic, and steel. These materials must be stripped and separated before they are recyclable. This makes them unlikely to get recycled, resulting in around one billion tubes of toothpaste in landfills annually.

To help provide more information about sustainable self-care, we’ve just added a DIY toothpaste and mouthwash workshop to our Zero Waste event on Saturday, July 13th. We are providing a free instructional workshop and you can make this at home or with us for a $10 material fee. At this workshop you can learn more about sustainable and homeopathic hygiene products from Yogi and Ayurvedic expert Riama DeLuca, who will show you how to use homeopathic and accessible bulk ingredients to make your own toothpaste and mouthwash. DeLuca will also share knowledge about the chemicals and toxins found in industry standard toothpastes and their effects on the body and the ecosystem. 

Buy your ticket for our Zero Waste event here. 

Abygai Peña is a NYC based feminist filmmaker and critic. She studied Film and Philosophy at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and notably misses the fresh air after moving to New York City.
You can find her work as a contributing editor at independent film magazine 'Cinema Skyline' or as a freelancing pop culture critic where she covers underreported commercial, indie, art house films through an intersectional feminist lens. You can follow her on Instagram @ledivinechild or stay updated on her work on her blog.
