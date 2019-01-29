Quantcast
The World According To Fannie Davis' Is A Stunning Tribute - BUST

fanniedavis f184c

 

The World According To Fannie Davis:  My Mother’s Life in the Detroit Numbers
By Bridgett M. Davis
(Little, Brown and Company)

The title of Bridgett M. Davis’ third book, her first memoir, says a lot, but not everything. Yes, this is the story of her mom’s life in the ’60s and ’70s running the Detroit “Numbers,” the underground lottery started by the Black community. Unlike the lotto we know now, the Numbers were illegal, which makes Fannie’s empire the kind of history lesson you don’t get in school. Davis breaks down the Numbers’ importance for Black communities, which benefited from the winnings of generous players who donated to neighborhoods that had been forgotten by the government.

Fannie’s story might have also been forgotten if it wasn’t for Davis’ own personal recollections of what it was like having to keep her mother’s secret and the repercussions that came with that. That’s why this is really a story of two women. Davis is trying to understand not only her mother’s, but also her own life in the Detroit Numbers. The result is a fitting tribute to a woman whose story shouldn’t be forgotten. (3/5) 

By Shannon Carlin
The World According To Fannie Davis:  My Mother’s Life in the Detroit Numbers was released January 29, 2019.
This article originally appeared in the March/April print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

"Minding The Store" Is An Insightful Graphic Memoir That Dishes On Family And Fishs Eddy

"The Summer Of Dead Birds" Reminds Us To Allow Grief To Visit, But Not Overstay

"Gingerbread" Is A Deliciously Dark Tale Of Family, Friendship, And Class

 

 

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

dariapicture 64220

"You're Standing on My Neck": What Daria's Legacy Means For Weird Girls Everywhere

juanita 516d1

Week of Women: March 8-14, 2019

fytopimage d1692

This Mother-Daughter Duo Challenged Expectations For Women In The Early 1900s

gQGkLoyg acbe2

Julianne Moore Shines As "Gloria Bell"

triallizzieborden eea5b

"The Trial of Lizzie Borden: A True Story" Is A Damning Telling Of One Of The Greatest Murder Trials

ck1 a5990

Corita Kent Was A Pop-Art Pioneer—And A Catholic Nun

mSMKPmWQ ed0a8

Amanda Palmer's "There Will Be No Intermission" Is Full Of Survival And Hope

1548181647unnamed9 750eb

Patty Griffin's Tenth Studio Album Chronicles Sickness And Recovery

xilGC8FA 3cc3b

Stella Donnelly's Debut Album Is Both Cutting And Ethereal

SkeyUKUQ e43d7

Helado Negro's "This Is How You Smile" Is A Dreamlike Journey

Upcoming Events

Cat Power in Chicago
Sat Mar 23 @12:00AM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button