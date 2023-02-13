Here's How to Create the Cutest AI-Generated Valentine's Day Cards, Or Download and Share One of Ours

Valentine's Day can be so gross, but if you're in LURVE you might really want to send something sweet to your beloved. And thanks to Art of the Algorithm, we have a variety of AI-generated cute cards to share with you for your downloading pleasure!

All of these images were created by text-to-image AI technology. These particular designs were created in Midjournrey AI with the following prompts, which you can use and modify to create your own designs: cute stylized young couple, valentines day motif, simple clean vector shapes, graphic poster design, muted colors, character design, concept art, digital art, vector art

For more about creating designs in AI, visit artofthelagorithm.com

Click on any image below to see a larger version and download for yourself.