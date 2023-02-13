Here's How to Create the Cutest AI-Generated Valentine's Day Cards, Or Download and Share One of Ours

Valentine's Day can be so gross, but if you're in LURVE you might really want to send something sweet to your beloved. And thanks to Art of the Algorithm, we have a variety of AI-generated cute cards to share with you for your downloading pleasure!
All of these images were created by text-to-image AI technology. These particular designs were created in Midjournrey AI with the following prompts, which you can use and modify to create your own designs: cute stylized young couple, valentines day motif, simple clean vector shapes, graphic poster design, muted colors, character design, concept art, digital art, vector art
For more about creating designs in AI, visit artofthelagorithm.com
Click on any image below to see a larger version and download for yourself.
Umanoid cutest child couple on valentines day minimal simple cuaa75f79 4d98 4201 bafd 0a00a41c248b 2256
Umanoid cutest couple on valentines day minimal graphic poster d7de535 3b0f 4c09 8db3 98308c47936a 2257
Umanoid cutest cat couple on valentines day minimal graphic posbebf8df 766a 46b5 a9d8 d65dcd03bf76 2258
Umanoid cutest couple on valentines day minimal graphic poster b635e 642f 45aa 8963 52e8be01ed79 2259
Umanoid cutest cat couple on valentines day minimal graphic pos adc44caedd 46ae 9302 7ee41159e42160
Umanoid cutest couple on valentines day minimal graphic poster e8fac8b 3fa3 4fbd ba1e 2be642d01492 2261
Umanoid cutest child couple on valentines day minimal simple cue06114223d 4f87100 fe4aa4b56914 2262
Umanoid cutest couple on valentines day minimal graphic poster b454c582 a308cce 814d 871be7e2c9c7 2263
Umanoid cutest couple on valentines day minimal graphic poster a7e6db 8a85 46de 9254 5f317d08e413 2264
Umanoid cutest couple on valentines day minimal graphic poster c61c2ad e381 4091 9f9d ca4711bc2d6f265
Umanoid cutest cat couple on valentines day minimal graphic poscb 4049 4614 b246 4918f75203d0 2266
Umanoid cutest african american teen couple on valentines day md aaf9 4b38 a634 c5664308b5c9 2267
Umanoid cutest couple on valentines day minimal simple curve vee1697a 7f1a 47e7 bfa4 0c3531662534 2268
Umanoid cutest bird couple on valentines day minimal graphic pod82faa b624 492e 990c 479b18db65bf 2269
Umanoid cutest child boys couple on valentines day minimal simpcd0a6 8379 4c53 8bb1 91202d432467 2270
Umanoid cutest african american child couple on valentines day f0 ec1b 4cf9 894d 5f592ea4b829 2271
Umanoid cutest child girls couple on valentines day minimal simef132 4653 4f71 a88e afae8ab0fabc 2272
Umanoid cutest child girls couple on valentines day minimal simd02ae 784d 4cc2 9a5e 58e14bb3bf07 2273
Umanoid cutest child girls couple on valentines day minimal simedb e9ee 46ba a4ee ac8f1b6ab8d6 2274
Umanoid cutest child couple on valentines day minimal simple cuc709dcf 7dbc 4b30 b99b dee01fbb5c34275
Umanoid cutest child couple on valentines day minimal simple cu b24521c0 c06cd25 af3e 94d96497dbf6 2276
Umanoid cutest child girls couple on valentines day minimal simd 1887 4cc2 bb17 f7283271a0cd 2277
Umanoid cutest child girls couple on valentines day minimal sim c49c1c18 46e2 a5b2 c418912b20ae 2278
Umanoid cutest same gender child couple on valentines day minimb6f 48f0 4270 8015 6899ab18747c 2279
Umanoid cutest same gender child couple on valentines day minim f1aa 4636 bb79 79ea42f5af5c 2280
