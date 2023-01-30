Pussy Riot Puts on Epic Performance for Balaclava-Clad Audience at Los Angeles Art Exhibit

On Friday, January 27th, 2023, Pussy Riot unveiled their newest piece, a short film titled “Putin’s Ashes,” in the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles. As you enter the gallery, “Putin’s Ashes” is projected across the gallery’s four massive white walls. The short film is both cinematically gorgeous and moving, and you can watch it now on Pussy Riot’s YouTube channel.

The film follows Pussy Riot, dressed in black slips and their iconic balaclavas, (this time all red) marching while carrying a giant button labeled “This button neutralizes Vladimir Putin.” Leading the group is Nadya Tolokonnikova, founder of Pussy Riot, who is dressed in black and wears a white balaclava. As Pussy Riot ends their march, Tolokonnikov slowly reaches towards the button, and presses it. The video then cuts to a giant portrait of Putin being burned.

This burned portrait created what is referred to as “Putin’s Ashes” which Tolokonnikova then bottled up the ashes of the portrait, which were also displayed in the gallery.

To enter the opening night event, guests had to be adorned in balaclavas, which was a powerful sight to see. Throughout the dozens, if not hundreds of covered faces, you at first could not tell who was an official member of the group Pussy Riot, and who was a member of the general public. According to Tolokonnikova, “We wanted people to feel like they were a part of the performance.”

As Tolokonnikova explains, she wanted to build a piece that would create a lasting memory of both the artwork and what the artwork represents. Her use of ashes was a clear indicator of her accomplishing this goal of creating a lasting memory of the piece. While many people keep enclosed ashes on mantles to remember the legacies of their loved ones, Tolokonnikova subverts this common practice by displaying “Putin’s Ashes” to symbolize a brighter future free from tyranny, and to make sure we do not forget about the atrocities he has committed. This subversion, as well as Tolokonnikova mandating our participation with our balaclavas, helped to create an extremely effective piece of feminist protest art.

The Pussy Riot song that played over the short film echoed throughout the entirety of the small building, creating a solemn, yet empowered atmosphere. The lyrics of the song translate to:

“We will find you everywhere/ your ashes are smoldering in the dark

I'm not myself and you're not yourself/ Putin's ghost is with me

Virgin Mary is marching with us/ we will eat you alive

Sharpening a knife for Putin/ I will not forgive your evil

You burn burn to the ground/ I'm taking you to hell”

The event concluded with a musical performance by Pussy Riot. The concert itself took place in a seemingly random parking lot about a block down the street from the gallery, set up perfectly for the group to perform their signature protest music. As always, Pussy Riot kept the crowd energized, and through their pounding drum beats, haunting melodies, and in-your-face vocals, you could truly feel the entire gatherings’ collective anger toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the many other countless acts of oppression that have been occurring in Russia.

The event served as a reminder of how important art is in activism. As many feminists have argued (one source being the book This Bridge Called my Back: Radical Writings by Women of Color), liberation can only be achieved if we combine multiple forms of knowledge, equally value different life experiences, and utilize any and all activist tools we can. Art, whether that be music, a visual piece, or poetry, is an important piece of this puzzle. Through this event, Pussy Riot was able to create a space for feminist solidarity and community building.

The exhibit will be on display at the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery through this Friday, February 3rd. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, make sure to see it before it’s gone!

Photos by Emily Lauletta

Emily Lauletta is pursuing her MA in applied gender studies at Claremont Graduate University. She enjoys reading feminist theory and collecting records. Follow her on Instagram @emilylaul