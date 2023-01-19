Artist Joan Brown Made Colorful Figurative Paintings When Abstract Expressionism Was All The Rage

Joan Brown was an American figurative painter whose work stood out among the abstract expressionists of the mid-20th century. Her bright colors, bold brushstrokes, and whimsical subject matter made her a beloved artist in San Francisco, where she lived and worked for most of her life. Brown's painting style was heavily influenced by the Expressionists, yet she also incorporated aspects of surrealism and Pop Art. Her work is often characterized by her use of bright colors, her dynamic compositions, and her exploration of the universal themes of love, loss, and identity. Brown's art has been exhibited in numerous galleries throughout the world and has gained a large following of admirers. Her life and work continue to be celebrated and her legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

Brown’s art is currently on display at SFMOMA. Read more about her work and the exhibit on our sister site, the Marina Times, here.

Top photo Photo by Laura Adai on Unsplash