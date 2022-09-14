Conceptual Artist Michele Pred's New Exhibition Takes On Race And Gender-Equality In Fine Arts

Abortion is Healthcare, Neon, tapestry, and cast resin Abortion Pills, 2022

Swedish-American conceptual artist Michele Pred is taking the movement for women’s rights to a whole new, brighter level (literally). Beginning September 8 and running through November 5, 2022, Pred’s latest exhibition entitled Equality of Rights will be on display at the Nancy Hoffman Gallery in New York. There will be an Equal Pay performance at 7pm on September 15 and a reception open to the public held that same evening from 6-8pm.

Pred became known for her vintage designer handbags featuring feminist statements, in addition to her impactful sculptures and assemblage pieces.

Let Freedom Wave, Cast resin Abortion Pills, 2022

Pred’s exhibition not only sheds light on the inequities that women have faced historically and presently, but also serves as an activist show promoting social and political change. In light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, through her exhibition, the artist is focusing on pushing for reproductive rights, as well as equal pay. Reportedly, this "show is a continuation of her previous work on Equal Rights for Women" and aims to “uncover the cultural and political meaning behind everyday objects, with a concentration on feminist themes such as equal pay, reproductive rights, and personal security.” In her work, Pred utilizes dollar bills, birth control pills, neon signs, justice scales, vintage purses, and more to emphasize her point that the time for justice (in terms of equal pay and abortion rights) is now.

Bans off our Bodies, Vintage purse and Electroluminescent Wire, 2022

Equal Pay, Dollar bills and acrylic on wood panel, 2022

Sexual Revolution, Vintage Quilt and expired birth control pills, 2021

Pred’s work not only emphasizes the issues that women are facing today, but also successfully pays homage to the women who came before us and paved the way to fight for gender equality. The artist’s work is both eye-catching, inspiring, and intellectually stimulating.

Abortion Pills, High-density urethane and enamel. 26" x 56" x 8", 2022

Learn more about the show here.

All photos by Donald Felton

Maya Mehrara is a senior at the NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study pursuing a degree in Theater, Creative Writing, and Women's Studies. She lives in the East Village and enjoys reading, playing guitar, and spoiling her cats. You can follow her at @mehrara_maya.