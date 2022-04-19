The "Watercolor Workbook" Features 30-Minute, Beginner Botanical Sketches, That Will Have You Watercoloring Like A Pro In No Time

Welcome spring with your own hand-painted botanical art—no talent needed!

If coloring books are too simple, but drawing is just a bit too hard, then Sarah Simon’s Watercolor Workbook: 30-Minute Beginner Botanical Projects on Premium Watercolor Paper ($22.99,) is the perfect happy medium to help you get your art on. A true workshop in book form, it includes not only step-by-step lessons on basic watercolor techniques but also pre-sketched projects on real watercolor paper alongside color-mixing recipes and methods to use so you can achieve finished pieces you’ll be proud of. Need more help? Simon offers monthly virtual watercolor classes ($65, studiolifeseattle.com) to complement the workbook. For additional info—and inspo—check out Simon’s site, themintgardener.com. –Debbie Stoller

This article originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!