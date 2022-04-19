The "Watercolor Workbook" Features 30-Minute, Beginner Botanical Sketches, That Will Have You Watercoloring Like A Pro In No Time

Details
IN Arts

Watercolor Workbook by Sarah Simon TheMintGardener 8b9b0

 

Welcome spring with your own hand-painted botanical art—no talent needed!

If coloring books are too simple, but drawing is just a bit too hard, then Sarah Simon’s Watercolor Workbook: 30-Minute Beginner Botanical Projects on Premium Watercolor Paper ($22.99,) is the perfect happy medium to help you get your art on. A true workshop in book form, it includes not only step-by-step lessons on basic watercolor techniques but also pre-sketched projects on real watercolor paper alongside color-mixing recipes and methods to use so you can achieve finished pieces you’ll be proud of. Need more help? Simon offers monthly virtual watercolor classes ($65, studiolifeseattle.com) to complement the workbook. For additional info—and inspo—check out Simon’s site, themintgardener.com. –Debbie Stoller

This article originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

ADVERTISEMENT
Tags: Sarah Simon , watercolor workbook , watercolor tutorials , learning how to watercolor , watercoloring for beginners , watercolor designs

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

MayimBialikbyStormSantos copy 3a682 249ea

EXCLUSIVE: Mayim Bialik Talks Imposter Syndrome As A First-Time Director, and Her Latest Film, "As They Made Us"

Header BLOG Annie jpg b0135 f8b45

Annie Murphy On The Importance of Imperfect Female Characters, Life After Alexis, And Her Top-Secret Role On Season 2 of Russian Doll

We Are All Going To The Worlds Fair Key Still 6dd03

"We're All Going To The World's Fair" Is A Slow-Burning Exploration of The Dark Side of Social Media

87875 TheLindaLindas GrowingUp 20e14

The Linda Lindas Are "Growing Up," and Their New Album By The Same Name, Has The Sound To Prove It

Watercolor Workbook by Sarah Simon TheMintGardener 8b9b0

The "Watercolor Workbook" Features 30-Minute, Beginner Botanical Sketches, That Will Have You Watercoloring Like A Pro In No Time

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar