9 Hot Pieces of Feminist Media, Including Podcasts, Documentaries, and New Releases From Björk and Laurie Anderson

Details
IN Arts

 

 bjork 9f21a

1. Björk’s Cornucopia

ADVERTISEMENT

Björk’s most elaborate theatrical production to-date, Cornucopia—based on her album Utopia and featuring fungi-inspired stage designs, a 50-member Icelandic chorus, and immersive visual effects—earned raves when it debuted in 2019. Now, it’s back, with five California dates between Jan. 26 and Feb 8. Grab tix at axs.com (for L.A.) and ticketmaster.com (for San Francisco). 

scream r 1cdddCourtesy of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

2. Scream 

The beloved meta-slasher Scream franchise is back for an eponymous fifth installment featuring original horror heroines Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox alongside new blood Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin) and Melissa Barrera (In the Heights). Brace yourself for Ghostface jump-scares, and take a stab at it in theaters Jan. 14. 

CUSP photo 8746dCourtesy of Showtime Documentary Films

3. Cusp on Showtime 

During a road trip across America, filmmakers Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt met a wild trio of teenage girls at a Texas gas station. They all became fast friends, and together created the verité documentary Cusp—an all-access pass into the complicated social and cultural terrain these young women are navigating today. Starts airing November 26 on Showtime.

 afpr detailpage desktop 3360x1720 062121 v1 690b9

4. Before Yesterday We Could Fly: An Afrofuturist Period Room at the Met 

Helmed by lead curator Hannah Beachler, Before Yesterday We Could Fly is a new long-term installation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. A former 19th-century domestic interior, the space was transformed with diverse works from The Met collection—including Bamileke beadwork, antique American ceramics, and contemporary design pieces—to create a room inspired by Afrofuturism and the Black imagination. Plan your visit at metmuseum.org. 

 melanie charles photo Meredith Traux 0045fCourtesy of Meredith Traux

5. Melanie Charles’ Album Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women 

Out now on Verve Records, Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women by jazz/soul/R&B chanteuse Melanie Charles features genre-bending reinterpretations of songs made famous by Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Abbey Lincoln, Dinah Washington, and more. A tribute to the resilience of Black women, the album takes timeless tunes and gives them an avant-garde spin. Learn more at melaniecharles.com

 

 encyclopedia wommanica final bw e2456

6. Encyclopedia Womannica Podcast 

Hosted by journalist Jenny Kaplan, the Encyclopedia Womannica podcast profiles a new, fascinating woman from history in under ten minutes every weekday. Grouped into monthly themes like “Educators” (featuring Maria Montessori, inventor of Montessori schools) and “Troublemakers” (including Japanese murderess Sada Abe), each episode is a bite-sized delight. Listen at wondermedianetwork.com/encyclopedia-womannica.

New Fall Issue d217c

 Memoria 2 af6f3Courtesy of NEON

7. Memoria 

Co-winner of the Jury Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Memoria stars the riveting Tilda Swinton as an expat investigating the origins of a mysterious sound through the jungles of Colombia. Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul created the film for cinema audiences only and will tour it through different art houses “forever” starting Dec. 26 in N.Y.C. Watch the trailer and more at neonrated.com/films/memoria. 

 

 

 

attachment los bitchos let the festivities begin b6902

8. “Las Panteras” Video by Los Bitchos 

If you’re looking for a wacky throwback track and a video brimming with retro style and cute cat cameos, press play on “Las Panteras” by London-based, instrumental quartet Los Bitchos. From the group’s debut album, Let the Festivities Begin! (out Feb. 4), this lead single is the perfect accompaniment for those moments when life feels like a movie.

 

 LaurieAnderson EbruYildiz 4 c5d32Courtesy of Ebru Yildiz

9. “Laurie Anderson: The Weather” Exhibit at The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden 

On view at The Hirshhorn in D.C. through July 31, “Laurie Anderson: The Weather” is the largest-ever U.S. exhibition of artwork by the groundbreaking multimedia artist, performer, musician, and writer, who is perhaps best known for her surprise 1981 electronica hit, “O Superman.” More info at hirshhorn.si.edu

 

esoterica witchcraft va gb 3d 08019 2107210940 id 1362186 2 f66dc

10. Taschen’s Witchcraft 

The third volume in art book publisher Taschen’s Library of Esoterica anthology series, Witchcraft features over 400 occult images, essays, and interviews with practitioners of magickal traditions all over the world. From ancient goddess worshippers to modern pagans, this gorgeous volume has got the craft covered. Flip through at taschen.com.

-By Emily Rems 

This article originally appeared in BUST's Winter 2021/2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Top photo: Courtesy of Parisa JonTaghizadeh / Warren Du Preez and Nick Thorntones

 

Tags: The Hotness , pop culture , Bjork , Scream , Cusp , Showtime , Melanie Charles , Before Yesterday We Could Fly , The Met , Encyclopedia Wommanica , Jenny Kaplan , Memoria , Tilda Swinton , Los Bitchos , Las Panteras , Laurie Anderson , Library of Esoterica , Taschen , Witchcraft

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

main 0b542

Wow Your Friends With These Gorgeous Geode Inspired Sugar Cookies

girlsmusic 38d5d

Girls Who Love Girls Who Love Music: 11 Songs Celebrating Queer Love to Listen To on Valentine’s Day

zoe SnZ7BmuzGPk unsplash 328d0 copy

Galentine's Day Was Ours: Remembering How The Fake Holiday Became Something Special For Me and My Mom

FPA PrincessWiko eea10

Listen: Minneapolis-Based Singer FPA Uses Electronic Beats and Piano to Channel a Medieval Princess on Conceptual Debut Album, "Princess Wiko"

Screen Shot 2022 02 15 at 7.50.16 AM 87f8f

Tomocredit, a New Credit Card That Is Not Based On Your Credit, Is Changing The Game For Young Adults And Immigrants Starting Out

bjork 9f21a

9 Hot Pieces of Feminist Media, Including Podcasts, Documentaries, and New Releases From Björk and Laurie Anderson

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar