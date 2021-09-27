Cut and Paste: Dive Into The Art Of Collage With These Tips For Snipping

Details
IN Arts

Juno 50x70cm 831ac

If you've got an eye for the strange and unusual, put it to paper. Accessible and affordable, all you need to collage is a pair of scissors, a bottle of Mod Podge, and all those magazines you’ve been saving (even this one!). Artist Maria Rivans literally wrote the book on it (Extraordinary Things to Cut Out and Collage, Laurence King Publishing), and here she shares her top tips—from organization to composition to her favorite tools—for making the cut.

Finders Keepers: Comb through vintage books and magazines, children’s books, and postcards for materials. Second-hand shops and websites like Etsy can be gold mines. Looking for a specific image? Find it online and print it on acid-free paper with good quality colorfast ink.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flex Files: Create a system to save time hunting for the perfect image. Rivans uses a file box with sub-sections for each subject, like a box for animals with files for insects, birds, mammals, etc: “I have to be organized because searching through all the thousands and thousands of images I have collected over the years is the most time consuming part of the process.”

A Cut Above: Because proper cutting is integral, use super sharp tools. Rivans recommends Xcut scissors ($4.87, joann.com), tiny craft scissors with a non-stick grip, and a #3 scalpel handle with a 10A blade ($12.99 for handle plus 100 blades, amazon.com). “But,” she says, “there are many types of knives, blade shapes, and sizes, so experiment to see which one is more comfortable for your hand.”

Put it All Together: Rivans suggests using heavy-weighted, acid-free cotton paper and reusable putty like Blu-Tack ($5.95, amazon.com) to hold elements in place: “That way your piece of art won’t be destroyed by a sudden gust of wind or your cat deciding to sit on it.” Finagle the finer bits with tweezers. Once complete, use a matte gel medium (like ModPodge Matte) or PVA glue—which won’t crack or yellow—to secure each piece and then coat the finished project so yourwork will last for years to come. – Stephanie Ganz

More Collage Artists We Love:

christa david @christadavid.art. christa david weaves nostalgic and moody dreamscapes that connect the dots from past to present.

New Fall Issue d217c

christie collage bba06By christa david

Johanna Goodman @johannagoodman. Johanna Goodman explodes the notion of portrait art with meticulous juxtapostions of color and texture.

johanna collage 2f0dfBy Johanna Goodman

Beth Hoeckel @bethhoeckel. Brace yourself for bold and bizarre stories from the wild mind of Beth Hoeckel.

beth H collage d8b2bBy Beth Hoeckel

 

Top Image: By Maria Rivans, Courtesy of Laurence King Publishing 

 

Tags: collage , collage art , artist Maria Rivans , Extraordinary Things to Cut Out and Collage.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 09 23 at 1.06.07 PM 1d2ea

Lil Nas X Turns Dolly Parton's "Jolene" Into Haunting and Soulful Tale of Queer Heartbreak, and We're Here For It

Screen Shot 2021 09 23 at 2.50.34 PM 0a352

Growing Up MLM: LuLaRich, The Sticky Ideology Of MLMs, and Reflections on Being the Child of a Mary Kay Recruit

Screen Shot 2021 09 27 at 1.56.53 PM c0797

Amy Schumer Shares Her Battle With Endometriosis, And Has Us Wondering Why The F*ck There Isn't More Research About This Disorder

charles deluvio aNHBgtjoUDE unsplash 79e82

California Bill Could Make Nonconsensual removal of Condoms an Illegal Violation of Sexual Consent

Cop rosa ef5bf

Inside Job: Rosa Brooks Wanted To Shed Light On Problems In Policing—So She Became A Cop

Rally for Reproductive Rights Chicago Illinois 5 23 19 0802 47948347117 e9ffa

Texas Doctor Violates Near-Total Abortion Ban, Writes Op-ed About It, and is Promptly Sued. Here's Why That's a Good Thing

DATINGANDNEWYORKMARIA RUSCHE 1 8356c 1ba85

Dating & New York Starring Former BUST Boy Du Jour Jaboukie Young-White, Shows the Ups and Downs of... Dating in New York

Screen Shot 2021 09 17 at 12.19.56 PM df77a

How the US Criminal Justice System Failed Olympic Gold Medalists: the Botched FBI Investigation of Former Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar

640px 2018 Womens March NYC 00761 a58dd

Women's March To Host National Demonstration For Reproductive Freedom On October 2nd

640px Rihanna performing at Kollenfest 2012 9da95

Rihanna Gave a Preview of Her Newest Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection And We Cannot Wait To See the Full Show

Upcoming Events

Women's March for Reproductive Freedom
Sat Oct 02 @11:00AM -
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
View Full Calendar