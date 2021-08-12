Queen of the Desert: At Home Inside the Cute, Colorful Oasis of Artist Lorien Stern

Details
IN Arts

77 DSC 3660 Petra Ford FINAL c34b2

When looking for an alternative to the grind of city life in L.A., artist Lorien Stern, known for turning subjects such as sharks and death into adorable and joyful creations, was pleasantly surprised by the tiny town of Inyokern in California’s Mojave Desert. “When we first started coming out here it was like, ‘OMG we’ve arrived on Mars!’ It’s an otherworldly experience,” says Stern. It was here, on her family’s plot of land—which Stern lovingly describes as a junkyard “full of good deals and forgotten dreams”—that she and her fiancé Dave discovered a trailer among the piles of abandoned cars and mountains of debris. “It looked really scary, there was no bathroom and all the windows had screens stapled on the wall,” recalls Stern. “It was pretty crazy, but had a lot of potential.” 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

15 DSC 3358 Petra Ford FINAL 53f81On Stern’s desk sit one of her ceramic rainbows and a ghost tile, two of her most iconic motifs. “I feel like this house allows us to experiment and take risks and not stress too much about having forever items.”

 

Cobbling together found resources—the yellow and blue paint in the kitchen and bedroom was discovered in an old storage container; a stock feed container became a pool (pictured above)—and flexing their DIY skills, they transformed the once-scary trailer into their home. It’s now a welcoming artists’ retreat, filled with color, whimsy, and the vibrant work of their equally talented friends. It’s been eight years since they moved to the desert to pursue art full time and Stern couldn’t be happier. “I feel so lucky,” she says. “It’s such a great place to take risks and take advantage of the space and the quiet and the nature. I really like it out here.” 

 –Nina Karina

DSC 3427 Petra Ford FINAL 0f238Stern and her fiancé built the tree-shaped dining table, duck head cabinets, and strawberry coffee table. “Neither of us really have any background making stuff with wood so we just learn as we go. But we have a lot of fun and just try to make things that make us happy.” The big ceramic eye and alligator are Stern’s creations.

 

DSC 3398 Petra Ford FINAL 9f6b2Stern’s latest home project was retiling her kitchen and living room with a fun green and white design “inspired by old-fashioned mansions and Moroccan courtyards.”

 

ADVERTISEMENT

DSC 3309 Petra Ford FINAL a352fA large painting by her friend Kindah Khalidy hangs on the office wall; Stern’s pink-and-gold jack-o’-lantern sits on the desk next to a lamp of her cat Bob made by another friend, Katie Kimmel.

 

80 DSC 3689 Petra Ford FINAL ac6deStern’s pets include a cat named Bob, three ducks (Beaker, Ice Cream, and Slim), and a tortoise named Myrtle.

 

65 DSC 3742 Petra Ford FINAL 37f98The light blue of the bedroom helps keep it cool despite blistering desert heat and complements the bedding and pillows Stern designed.

 

62 DSC 3535 Petra Ford FINAL ab3f5Stern designed the bathroom’s seal rug, and handpainted watermelons on the walls and ceiling; the Dusen Dusen shower curtain and towels (by her friend Ellen Van Dusen) add even more color.

 

25 DSC 3510 Petra Ford FINAL 5617aSeveral of Stern’s ceramic pieces—a shark, a ghost, and a three-eyed alien—watch over the living room. “It’s really satisfying that we’ve put so much work into [our home], almost every square inch,” Stern says. “It’s kind of like a big collaborative art piece in a way.”

Photographed by Petra Ford

Nina Karina is a writer and librarian based in Athens, GA. In her free time you can find her reading through a stack of overdue library books or rewatching Greta Gerwig movies.You can find her at ninakarina.com
Tags: Lorien Stern , artist home , house tour , desert living.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Rihanna Fenty 2018 b4644

UPDATE: These Lady Motorcyclists Rule New Orleans, and Are Now the Faces of Rihanna's Latest Savage X Fenty Collection

LannaApisukh JessicaTorres 0179 f8fe4

Content Creator Jessica Torres on Her Eclectic, Vintage Style, and Having Fun with Fashion

1078px Le Pechoux v Meinhardt Master de fleuret 2014 t210013 49640

USA Fencing Team Wears Pink Masks in Protest of Teammate Accused of Sexual Assault, and In Support of Survivors

640px Millie bobby brown jpg 6f684

New Trailer Alert: Stranger Things Season 4 is Back—In 2022

1 LannaApisukh Cami Best 2dd75

Everybody Skate: Photographer Lanna Apisukh Highlights Female and Queer Skateboarders in New Photo Project

nico book 57698

New Biography of Warhol Superstar, Nico, Explains It All: BUST Review

georgia 42ecc

Vibe Out with Georgia Anne Muldrow's Latest EP, "Vweto III"

3C8393FE D7BE 47F3 9BD1 14062A32A016 830b6

“Reclaiming Amy”: Her Story of Stardom is More Complicated Than it Seems

Green Red Photo Fashion Beauty Personal Facebook Cover a4522

"It Does Revenge In A Small Way": Violet Kupersmith On Ghosts, Trauma, And Her New Novel, "Build Your House Around My Body"

Screen Shot 2021 08 10 at 1.42.17 PM 35400

"Ex-Rated," A New Peacock Original Dating Game Show Hosted by Andy Cohen, is Here to Educate and Entertain

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
View Full Calendar