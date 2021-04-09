Have You Checked Out These 10 Terrific Women On TikTok Yet?



Welcome to the side of TikTok that empowers women, attacks creepy old men in the comments, stays body-positive, and lives life unapologetically. The key players on this side are Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) and lots of bisexual women. They all make light of the terrible things they have gone through as a generation, while motivating their mutuals to do better.

Here is a list of 10 more women on TikTok who are inspiring their followers with their authentic and down-to-earth content. It’s a take on that meme “What’s a scene from a movie or TV show that just makes you go like: WOMEN” (@ana.gir.fer), except it's a listicle. Read on for some really cool real-life women.

1. @taylor_chilton18

If you’re looking for body-positive encouragement and really cool haircut inspiration, look no further than Taylor Chilton. Her new series, “Have Lunch With Me,” is a conversation about her journey to body neutrality. She sits on her porch in a bikini while eating and sharing her testimonials on different facets of the weight loss and diet industry.

2. @chrissychlapecka

Are you a bimbo? Do you hate men? Do you genuinely like pastels? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might want to follow your friendly neighborhood, self-proclaimed misandrist. Once you move past Chrissy Chlapecka’s divine eyeshadow and soothing voice, you’ll see someone who will remind you every day that men sometimes suck. She won’t let you or the catcallers she records forget that she loves women and that we are allowed to take up space.

3. @headofthehoochies

Queen Hoochie is a bisexual sex worker queen. Her boyfriend Trent won’t kiss her when she’s wearing lipgloss. Her cats don’t belong to the streets but think they do. She will break your neck if you try to come for her opinions on “snow animals.” Many of her videos shine a light on the daily discrimination and racism she sees on TikTok and in real life. She responds to comments often and holds nothing back when reprimanding other users for their ignorance. Follow for makeup inspo.

4. @whatsonvisface

Calling all skincare addicts! If you need new products, follow Vi. If you’re looking for someone cracking jokes about their own mental health, follow Vi. If you like to watch Mia Khalifa stan videos, follow Vi. If you want to have the same content on your feed as AOC, follow Vi. She dispels myths in the beauty and skincare industries, takes no shit from haters, and will spice up your list of Asian-American content creators.

5. @thegodmutha

If you aren’t already one of Dennie Augustine’s 1.5 million “god babies,” you should be. Prepare to be woken up with a raspy Staten Island voice screaming motivation into your soul. Her series, “A Dennie for your Thoughts,” reminds her followers to prioritize their personal well-being before focusing on others. After getting her start on MTV’s “Families of the Mafia” and “Made in Staten Island,” Dennie has created a “commun-tity” of sex-, body-, and soul-positive followers who lean on her as if she wrote the Bible. When you start watching her content, you’ll probably think she did, too.

6. @glamdemon2004

Comedian and finance-bro scammer Serena will show you how to get your bag from men in New York and look good while doing it. Her takes on pretty much everything are always aggressively accurate. If you also hate Joe Rogan and don't know what it means to short stocks, follow her. She’s also a student at a fashion school in New York, so you can trust her advice on how to look glamorous while breaking hearts.

7. @nothanksalex

Nothanksalex has a degree in ethnic studies with a focus on mass incarceration and police brutality, so please don’t question her when she speaks about BLM, the hate crimes against the AAPI community, or anything else. Other reasons to follow her are her entertaining personal stories on being bisexual and her general hatred of old creepy men. If you are looking for a place to debate any topic in the comments, her platform is your new home.

8. @miadio

More popularly known as TikTok’s favorite Russian Sugar Baby, Mia Dio spends most of her videos sharing with her followers how to pwn (hello 2010) old rich men into giving you money. She also provides really cool astrology content through her sponsorship with Nebula. Her main message is to never let any man bring you down.

9. @vella

Gabriella Valdez, or “Vella,” is a woman whose voice is somewhere between Janis Joplin and Amy Whinehouse and gives every song she covers the rock-and-roll rasp it needs. Since building a robust following on TikTok, she is making waves in the music industry after releasing her debut single and announcing her tour this week. She's not even 18 yet and already breaking barriers.

10. @gibz_

Hailing from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Gabby Depietro focuses on realistic mental health content as well as funny takes on trends and popular dances. She talks about her past traumas and how they have impacted her journey to loving her body. And she has jokes, too!

