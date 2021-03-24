Join Artivist Dani Slocki As She Showcases Her Annual Fundraiser Dedicated to Brooklyn Creatives

POP6 4000px 7e032

On Sunday, April 11th, 2021- PROPHETS OVER PROFITS [P.O.P], the Brooklyn based art collective is back for its annual fundraiser, this year as a virtual online event to raise money and awareness for 50 different artists and art collectives. Every year musicians, DJs, producers, bartenders, and allies volunteer their time and talents making Prophets Over Profits possible. This year, with Covid hitting these communities hard, P.O.P has partnered with fiscal sponsors, Brooklyn Arts Council , Ilegal Mezcal  and Founders Brewing Co to fundraise for those 50+ local volunteers,artists, and activists a.k.a ARTivits. (full disclosure, BUST is one of the artivists!)

Founded by Dani Slocki a.k.a SLOWKEY, this year's event (the 4th annual) will be hosted on the 3D platform, vSpace. Anyone wanting to join the virtual space, can RSVP at www.popdonate.com  and will have access to a wide variety of content such as music videos, performances from artists like Lion Babe, Kat Cunning, Tony Award Winner Lena Hall, DJ set by Jadalareign, drag performances by Madame Vivien V,  poetry, and much more. You can also catch the streamed event on BUST's Instagram and House of Yes's IG. For those less tech-savvy, you can view on the P.O.P website via Youtube for a limited time as well.

In the past, P.O.P has raised money for organizations like Planned Parenthood, Willie Mae Rock School for Girls, and Peace Boat. This year SLOWKEY states, “To lose these ARTivists we'd lose the vibrancy of our great city. If the government won’t cancel rent, provide healthcare, or increase minimum wages, we have to take care of our neighbors ourselves”

Be sure to tune in on April 11th at 6pm EST and dontate! Graphics by Sarah Lillz

Sydney Jackson is an editorial intern for BUST magazine and also writes for The Pop Topic and Consonancie. An aspiring author and content creator, Sydney is passionate about writing on various topics regarding culture, media, and all things women-focused. You can find her on all platforms @sydthecrybaby. 
